Scott Hall, Maryland-born ‘Bad Guy’ leader of wrestling’s New World Order, dies at 63

Hall was soon joined by former WWE star Kevin Nash, the “Outsiders” who claimed they were sent for a hostile takeover of WCW. The angle gained mainstream attention in July 1996 when their claims of a third man to help them lead the invasion turned out to be Hulk Hogan. Hogan became a bad guy and the trio formed the villainous New World Order, helping WCW defeat WWE in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.