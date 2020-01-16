Santo J. “Joe” Salvaggio, a retired community college educator and Korean War veteran, died Sunday from heart failure at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. The Brightview Mays Chapel Ridge-Timonium Senior Assistant Living resident was 92.
Santo Joseph Salvaggio, the son of Joseph Salvaggio, a barber, and his wife, Angelina Salvaggio, was born and raised in East Baltimore. He was a 1946 graduate of Polytechnic Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore and a master’s degree in education from the University of Maryland.
He served as a traffic regulator with with the Army Transport Command in Germany during the Korean War and was discharged in 1954 with the rank of sergeant.
Mr. Salvaggio began his teaching career in the 1950s in Baltimore public schools at Thomas Johnson Elementary School. In the 1960s, joined what is now Baltimore City Community College, where he was chairman of the school’s business department. He was later named director of student affairs, a position he held until retiring in 1989.
Mr. Salvaggio was active in civil rights and believed it was important for African Americans to get an education and worked toward that goal, said his son, John Salvaggio of Cambridge.
The former Timonium and Hunt Valley resident was a longtime volunteer at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center, Kiwanis, Dulaney High School Key Club, Knights of Columbus and the Cockeysville Senior Center.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, drawing and painting.
Mr. Salvaggio was an active communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday.
In addition to his son, he is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Antoinette Alvaro, a retired Dun & Bradstreet accountant; a daughter, Joanne Salvaggio Bolonda; five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.