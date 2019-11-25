Mr. Tharpe was described by former Aegis reporter, photographer and author Todd Holden in nominating him for designation as a Harford County Living Treasure as being “methodical, friendly to a fault, in the twilight of his years and close to the land he loves. Sam Tharpe is a good man, who served the people of our community in the best way possible. The one way, the right way seemed to work out just fine for the boy from Wilkes County, who came to Harford and fell in love with the people and the work. Lots of folks he dealt with hold him in the highest regard to this day.”