Samuel R. ‘Sam’ Billups Jr., former principal of Walbrook Senior High School, dies

Samuel R. “Sam” Billups Jr., pictured in 1985, enjoyed bowling with the Inner City Rollers and coaching Forest Park Little League. (CARTER/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Samuel R. “Sam” Billups Jr., a veteran and innovative Baltimore City Public Schools educator who was an active member for more than six decades of Union Baptist Church, died June 12 from complications of a stroke at his Mount Washington home. He was 92.

“Sam was the consummate professional, easy to work with and was highly competent. He knew his discipline well and the students loved him,” said Cecil W. Payton, former chairman of the biology department at Morgan State University, where the two had been colleagues.

“I often turned to him for advice. He’d listen intently and then would tell you what you needed to do,” Mr. Payton said. “He was not only my mentor, but also my fraternity brother in Alpha Phi Alpha Inc., which is the greatest fraternity.”

Samuel Robert Billups Jr., the third child of Samuel R. Billups Sr., a sawmill worker and school bus driver, and Alma Soniat Billups, a homemaker and public school cafeteria worker, was born and raised in Kenner, Louisiana.

After graduating from the old Kenner Colored School, Mr. Billups earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, where he majored in mathematics and science.

He was later one of the first African American students to attend Louisiana State University, also in Baton Rouge, where he obtained a master’s degree in education. In 1991, he received his doctorate in education from Morgan State University.

“He was a very lovely, lovely man and my husband, Andrew Billingsley, who was president of Morgan from 1975 to 1984, set up the urban education program there and Sam was the second person to earn a doctorate in the program,” said Amy Loretta Tate.

Mr. Billups, who had been in ROTC at Southern, entered the Army in 1952 and served in Korea for 14 months. He remained a reservist from 1954 to 1976, when he retired with the rank of major.

In 1952, at a New Year’s Eve party in Richmond, Virginia, he was introduced to his future wife, Lucretia “Lu” Huffman, also an educator, by a Southern classmate. They married in 1957.

He began his educational career in 1954 teaching math in the Jefferson Parish Public Schools in Louisiana. Mr. Billups moved to Baltimore in 1961 and joined the faculty of the old Carrollton Junior High School and then became a math teacher at what is now Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School.

He was math department chair at the old Herring Run Junior High School from 1965 to 1968, and was special assistant in mathematics for city public schools from 1968 to 1970.

From 1970 to 1973, he was assistant principal at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and from 1973 to 1980 was principal of what is now Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.

Mr. Billups was principal of the old Walbrook Senior High School from 1980 until his retirement in 1993.

In 1987, Mr. Billups joined with several other city schools charging the superintendent and the school board of creating and perpetuating a two-tier system that “leaves a majority of students undereducated and ill-prepared for the future,” reported The Evening Sun at the time.

“I wouldn’t say the administration has purposely forgotten these students,” he told the newspaper. “I feel to classify it more as a case of benign neglect.”

Test scores were worrisome low, and students “came out not really prepared for anything,” he told The New York Times in 1991.

To remedy the situation, he “created a small school within his high school, with much more teacher attention to students and a stripped-down curriculum. Now those students’ test scores, grades, attendance and motivation are soaring,” reported The Times.

The cost of the program was $125,000, and funds went toward retraining teachers, purchasing new technology and “eliminating, if economy demands it, electives and extracurricular activities,” the newspaper wrote.

“I like to say this about school improvement, design the Cadillac, although you end up buying a Ford,” he told The Times.

“If you know your money is limited, you’re careful of what you buy. Most of what I bought was teachers’ time. We never would have gotten this off the ground had it not been for dedicated teachers,” he said.

“He loved kids and he loved mentoring them,” said a son, Kermit S. Billups of Lutherville.

In his retirement, Mr. Billups worked as a school restructuring coordinator and an adjunct professor at several schools including Morgan and Bowie State University.

His work brought him national attention and invitations from first lady Barbara Bush and President Bill Clinton to visit the White House.

Mr. Billups brought the same passion and energy to his work as a member of Union Baptist Church, which spanned more than six decades.

He was a member and vice chair of the board of trustees and co-chair of a campaign that raised $3 million for the building of a school facility, which continues to house the Union Baptist Harvey Johnson Head Start Program.

In his civic work, he had been president of Mount Washington’s Beechtree Community Association board, a member of the board of the Baltimore Hearing and Speech Agency, president of the Forest Park Little League and was the first African American trustee of St. Paul’s School for Boys.

In addition to the Delta Lamba Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, he was a member of Sigma Phi Fraternity Inc., Gamma Boule and the Khayyamites Inc.

He enjoyed bowling with the Inner City Rollers, coaching Forest Park Little League, and was an avid basketball, Orioles and Baltimore Colts fan.

Services were held Saturday at his church.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, a retired BCPS educator, and, son, Mr. Billups is survived by another son, Dr. Kevin L. Billups of Nashville; a brother John Calvin Billips of Metairie, Louisiana; and five grandchildren.