Sam Ball, first-round pick and offensive tackle on Baltimore Colts’ two Super Bowl teams, dies

South coach Weeb Ewbank, right, of the New York Jets, talks with from left to right, Kentucky's Sam Ball, West Texas State's George Allen and Bethune-Cookman's Elijah Gipson as they train for the North-South Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 7, 1966. Ball, an All-America offensive tackle at Kentucky who was a member of two Super Bowl teams with the Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 79. The school announced Ball’s death in his hometown of Henderson, Kentucky, on Monday, Oct. 30, after receiving word from his family. (Horace Cort/AP)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sam Ball, an All-America offensive tackle at Kentucky who was a member of two Super Bowl teams with the Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 79.

The school announced Ball’s death in his hometown of Henderson, Kentucky, on Monday after receiving word from his family. No cause of death was given.

Ball was an all-state and All-America player at Henderson High School before earning similar honors with the Wildcats. He lettered from 1963 to 1965 on Kentucky’s varsity under Charlie Bradshaw after playing on the freshman squad and was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior.

Ball also made the All-Southeastern Conference first team that season, blocking for teammates who set school records in rushing, passing and total offense. His play earned appearances in the College All-Star, North-South Shrine and Senior Bowl games.

Ball played 61 NFL games with the Colts after being drafted 15th overall in the first round in 1966. Baltimore posted pro football’s best record those five seasons, and Ball, 6 feet 4, 250 pounds, played on the 1968 NFL championship team that lost Super Bowl III to the New York Jets and the 1970 squad that won Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys in 1971, his final pro game.

“For a country boy to have played for the Colts, alongside seven [future] Hall of Famers, was every kid’s dream,” Ball told The Baltimore Sun in 2014. “Plus, I was their number one draft choice. What an honor. My gosh, that’s right up there with cold beer and air.”

Right tackle Sam Ball (73) prepares to block for Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas on Dec. 9, 1970. (BALTIMORE SUN)

Ball managed his own farm and was an award-winning salesman in the agriculture industry after returning home. He was also a public speaker and conducted a free football camp that served more than 2,000 boys. His golf scramble, most recently held last month, benefited the homeless community.

Kentucky retired Ball’s No. 73 jersey and inducted him into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Ball was elected to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ball’s son, Shane, played at Kentucky from 1991 to 1994 and wore No. 37 because “I wanted to be a reflection of my father,” the release stated. Ball also had twin daughters, Shannon and Shelly.