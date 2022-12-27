Sabrina Warren Bush, an investment adviser and former financial reporter, dies

Sabrina Warren Bush, an investment adviser who also sold insurance and had been a financial reporter for WJZ-TV, died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Dec. 14 at LifeBridge Northwest Hospital. The Randallstown resident was 64.

Born in Bellevue, Illinois, and raised in Cocoa, Florida, she was the daughter of Nancy Smith, a schoolteacher, and Carl Warren, a General Electric worker involved in the NASA space program who was later in the insurance business.

As a teen, Ms. Bush was a page in the Florida Legislature in Tallahassee.

Family photo of Sabrina Warren Bush, for an obituary notice. (Bush family photo/Sabrina Warren Bush family)

“Her father was involved in local politics, and as a young person, she got to meet with John Lewis, who was a guest in her family’s home,” said her husband, Rodney Bush. “Throughout her career, she met with prominent personalities — Muhammad Ali, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Nancy Wilson.”

After attending the University of Florida, she moved to Baltimore in 1980 and received her master’s degree in business with a concentration in finance from the Johns Hopkins University.

Ms. Bush was part of the school’s Leadership Development Program and later taught at Hopkins’ Carey School of Business.

“She had a beautiful smile and spirit and had a special way of making complicated things simple,” said Dr. Terri L. Hill, a physician and friend who serves in the Maryland House of Delegates. “She built relationships easily, quickly, deeply and forever because she led with her heart and insisted in seeing ours.”

Ms. Bush joined the old Maryland National Bank and held several positions, including director of employee relations. She went on to be a senior vice president of strategic partnerships for the Chapman Company.

She held investment and money management seminars for corporate and municipal organizations.

“What’s been consistent about her is that she’s always been a positive person who tries to find a way to help you,” said Dr. Stephanie Durruthy, an Ellicott City physician. “She was warm and supportive, regardless of circumstances. After meeting with her, you felt uplifted.”

For five years, she was the “Your Money” reporter for WJZ-TV.

“She had no training in television, and she was an on-air natural,” said her husband.

They married in 1999.

In a Sun account of their courtship and wedding, her husband said, “She has a smile that catches your eye very easily.” They initially met in the pews of St. Bernadine Roman Catholic Church. He later proposed marriage on the church steps.

She joined AFLAC insurance and became a district sales coordinator.

“Sabrina excelled at anything she did,” her husband said.

Ms. Bush was a member of St. Bernadine and was a lay leader. She was a chair of the St. Bernadine School, a parish corporator, lector, Eucharistic minister and marriage sponsor, and served on the church finance committee.

She was a member of the church Bible study and represented her parish for the Baltimore Archdiocese’s 2011 Consultation with Lay Leaders program. She was a 2016 Women’s Day speaker.

Ms. Bush also served on the school board for John Paul Regional Catholic School.

She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and enjoyed Zumba, dance, walking, fitness and the camaraderie of her friends.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Rodney Bush, a Northrop Grumman manager; her mother, Nancy Smith Warren of Ellicott City; a sister, Pam Wells of Tampa, Florida; and three nephews.

A wake will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernardine on Edmondson Avenue. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.