Ruth E. Tropea, a Baltimore striptease artist who was known professionally as the ‘Queen of Quiver,’ dies

“Please don’t come to the Chanticleer tonite unless you promise not to try to buy Trudine’s feathers. Trudine can’t do her Fantasy in Feathers without them ... and besides ... she’ll catch cold,” said a 1949 ad in The Sun, while another promised, “It’s Trudine and her Fantasy in Feathers. You’ve never seen such an exotic act and probably never will see another as interesting as Trudine.”