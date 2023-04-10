Baltimore native Ruth S. Fleishman, outdoorswoman, medical transcriptionist and spirited volunteer, dies

Ruth S. Fleishman was an active member of the Baltimore Bicycle Club, the Mountain Club of Maryland and the Calico Squares square dancing club. (Courtesy of Daniel Fleishman)

Ruth S. Fleishman, a charismatic Baltimore native, outdoorswoman and medical transcriptionist for United Cerebral Palsy at the Delray School, died of congestive heart failure March 30 at Broadmead retirement community in Cockeysville. She was 92.

“She was a people person. She would carry on a 20-minute conversation with some stranger at the supermarket,” said her son, Daniel Fleishman of Corvallis, Oregon. Mrs. Fleishman lived at Broadmead for 12 years, where she was a member of the welcoming committee and knew the staff of nurses, housekeepers, and nurse aides by name. She recently moved into assisted living at the facility.

Advertisement

“When a resident in the assisted living or nursing wing passes away the staff lines the hallway to say goodbye as their body is wheeled out to the funeral home or wherever they’re going,” Daniel Fleishman said. When Mrs. Fleishman’s body was taken away “there had to be 50 or 75 staff ... all lining in the hallway for her.”

Mrs. Fleishman was born in a rowhouse on Aiken Street in East Baltimore. She was the daughter of Morris Sandler, who worked at Sandler’s R-Good Cones, a family ice cream cone bakery, and Rose Sandler, a homemaker and retail worker. Mrs. Fleishman had three older brothers.

Advertisement

She met the late Lee S. Fleishman, her husband of 64 years, when he befriended her brothers through the Boy Scouts. The two began dating when Mr. Fleishman returned home from serving overseas in World War II. Mrs. Fleishman graduated from the old Eastern High School in 1948. The couple wed in 1950 and lived in an apartment on the second floor of Mr. Fleishman’s parents’ home.

With a keen interest in science, Mrs. Fleishman attended secretarial school and later worked in medical offices. She participated in medical studies at the Johns Hopkins Hospital throughout her life, including a longitudinal study on aging. Before her death, Mrs. Fleishman arranged to donate her brain to a Johns Hopkins brain study and her body to a medical school, Daniel Fleishman said.

The Fleishmans moved to Pikesville in 1956 and resided there for 40 years. While raising three children, Mrs. Fleishman earned an associate’s degree in mental health from Catonsville Community College, now the Catonsville campus of the Community College of Baltimore County. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for United Cerebral Palsy at the Delray School and its administrative office. She retired in 1988.

[ Edward H. Walters, longtime educator at Maryland, dies ]

Mrs. Fleishman and her husband moved to Monkton in 1994 to enjoy the open space and serene quiet. She was an avid biker and hiker. Along with her husband, the family often camped, canoed and took a rowboat out. Mrs. Fleishman was an active member of the Baltimore Bicycle Club, the Mountain Club of Maryland, Calico Squares square dancing club and the Cycling Seniors of Baltimore County.

Even at Broadmead, she rode her bicycle well into her eighties, her family said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Mrs. Fleishman was also a spirited volunteer. She worked at polls on Election Day, at her neighborhood recycling center, and as an usher at Lyric Theatre, Hippodrome Theatre, and Baltimore Center Stage.

“She was very much tuned in to helping other people,” said her daughter, Carol Fleishman of Baltimore. “My father and she would give people rides to appointments, help fix things in their apartments. They would visit older relatives who were in nursing homes.”

As a friend, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Fleishman was a “connector of our family,” Daniel Fleishman said, and a dutiful pen pal.

Advertisement

Every immediate and extended family member could count on a birthday or anniversary card from Mrs. Fleishman. Carol Fleishman was recently reminded of her upcoming wedding anniversary only when a letter from her mother arrived in the mail.

“The day before she died she said, ‘I guess I’m done sending cards,’” Daniel Fleishman said.

In addition to her son and daughter, Mrs. Fleishman is survived by another son, David Mivasair of Hamilton, Ontario; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 The Rev. Dr. Alfred C.D. Vaughn was an influential figure in both the religious and civic life of Baltimore and he was the longtime pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

She was preceded in death by her husband, and three brothers, Henry, Robert and Leonard Sandler. A memorial service was held at Broadmead shortly after her death.