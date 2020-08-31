Ruth Burkins, a former Harford County teacher and administrator, dies

“That’s when I thought, ‘You know what? This is the best job when you can really mold and work with future leaders,’ ” recalled Dr. Salmon. “It was then that I realized that I wanted to do the same thing. It’s funny because my father, my sister and I used to say the same thing. We would say, ‘Mom, you’re going to die walking down the hallway of a school,’ because she was always working. But I think it was kind of innate. It is something that I kind of fought because you never want to do what your parents do. But then when I saw what she did, it was so amazing that I wanted to do it, too.”