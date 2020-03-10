Rowland King, retired BG&E engineer, Babe Ruth birthplace board chair and Sliders tavern co-owner, dies

Rowland Edwin King, a retired Baltimore Gas and Electric engineer and a co-owner of Sliders tavern, died of cancer March 5 at his Towson home. He was 85.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Hamilton Avenue, he was the son of Robert R. King, a Gomprecht and Benesch furniture buyer and his wife, Viola A. Weinberger, an executive assistant at the old Brager-Gutman department store.
He attended St. Dominic School and was a 1952 graduate of Mount St. Joseph High School, where he earned letters in football and played baseball and basketball for four years. He was named to the Maryland Scholastic Association Baseball All-Star team in 1952.
According to a family biography, he attended Johns Hopkins University, and after his junior year signed a professional baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles. He played in the minor leagues (Class A, B, and D) as a third baseman and was designated a pitcher due to the arrival of a new third-base prospect, Brooks Robinson.
Family members said he remained a dedicated Orioles fan.
Mr. King returned to Johns Hopkins and received bachelor of science degrees in civil and mechanical engineering. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
A Registered Professional Engineer, he joined the the Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. He went on to work at the National Brewing Company from 1965 to 1973, and returned to BG&E in 1980. He retired as manager of customer operations in 1997.
He was an owner at Sliders Bar and Grille near Oriole Park Park at Camden Yards from 1997 to 2002. He was one of its three managers.
Mr. King was a board member of the Transportation Association Partnership of Baltimore County and board chair of the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Baseball Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. March 14 at Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave. in Towson, where he was a member.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Eleanor Marie Cronin, a medical secretary and homemaker; three sons, Kelly P. King of Cincinnati, Ohio, James R. King of Cockeysville and John F. King of Glen Arm; two daughters, Mary Jeanne Frank of Timonium and Mary Kathryn Bell of Minneapolis; a sister, Marie Rollman of Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.