Baltimore native Dr. Ross Carl Sugar, pain management specialist and former NASA software engineer, dies

Dr. Ross Carl Sugar once walked from New York City to Toronto to raise money for charity. (Handout)

Dr. Ross Carl Sugar, a pain management physician, died of Parkinson’s disease complications Sept. 18 at his Stevenson home. He was 63.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Jack Sugar, a physicist, and Judy Blumberg, an editor for a union newsletter.

He grew up in Garrett Park in Montgomery County and was a graduate of the old Charles W. Woodward High School in Rockville, where he played tennis and was a doubles champion. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Duke University.

He met his future wife, Julie Rappold, at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, where they were software engineers. They married in 1990 at the Engineering Society of Baltimore on West Mount Vernon Place.

When he was 34, he made a career change and earned a degree at the Medical College of Virginia, now Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

“Ross was my best friend in medical school and was a natural teacher,” Dr. Neal Carl, a family physician in Richmond, Virginia, said. “While we were students in medical school, he was considered one of the bright students in our class. He was a leader and while competitive, his unique personality allowed him to share his knowledge with others. We all appreciated it.”

He did a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins and Sinai hospitals before completing a fellowship in pain management with Georgia Pain Physicians in Atlanta.

He was the 2002 winner of the Earl C. Elkins Award given by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

He practiced at Sinai Hospital and later joined Baltimore Neurosurgery and Spine Center. He later was on staff at Northwest Hospital Center in Randallstown.

“Ross came into medicine after another career and brought an enviable passion for medicine,” Dr. Scott E. Brown, medical director of the Sinai Rehabilitation Center, said. “He was brilliant, creative and compassionate. He was always striving to do the best for his patients. He named our program for pain management: Function Plus.”

He was the co-author of a reference book, “Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Pocketpedia.”

“His patients admired and adored him and recognized his caring and compassionate nature,” his daughter, Kirsten Sugar, said. “He had a no shortcuts approach to patient care and pain management.”

His wife Julie said, “He often said, ‘Pain patients had a story to tell.’ He wanted to hear that story and he spent a lot of time listening.“

Dr. Sugar played the guitar and violin, enjoyed golfing, tennis, running, skiing, and hiking. He and his wife traveled the world and restored old houses in Federal Hill, Oliver Beach and Towson, among other places.

In retirement, Dr. Sugar took up drumming, drawing and songwriting. He boxed with his sister and edited scientific papers. He also wrote a horror screenplay.

He was an outdoor enthusiast who cycled and climbed mountains. He once walked from New York City to Toronto to raise money for Parkinson’s research.

“He was a true aficionado of classic rock and classical music,” his son, Nevin Sugar, said. “He had an ability to identify songs and artists. He was not afraid to shed a tear over a powerful chord or a moving lyric.”

“He also had a knack for explaining complex things in understandable terms,” Doug Burdin, a friend, said. “He was a charming and gentle soul, who had a talent for making others feel like they were the most interesting person in the room. He was open-minded and had an insatiable curiosity.”

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Julie Rappold Sugar, a systems engineer; a daughter, Kirsten Sugar of New York City; a son, Nevin Sugar of Turkey; and two sisters, Eve Clancy of Gaithersburg and Erica Sugar of Annapolis.

Services are private.