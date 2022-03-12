Rosemary C. Lazzati, matriarch whose annual Christmas card was a holiday tradition for decades, dies

Rosemary C. Lazzati, matriarch of a family of 11 whose annual Christmas card was eagerly awaited by family and friends, died of heart failure March 5 at the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin’s Home in Catonsville. The former Towson resident was 92.
The former Rosemary Cecelia LeCompte was the daughter of Philip LeCompte, vice president of a furniture company, and Marie LeCompte, a homemaker and founding board member of St. Elizabeth School for special needs students. She was born in Baltimore and raised on Springlake Way in Homeland.
When she was attending the old Mount St. Agnes High School in Mount Washington, her family moved to Riviera Beach in Anne Arundel County “because her father liked boating, which meant an hour and a half commute for her to and from school,” said a son, Philip Lazzati of Hunt Valley.
During her high school years, Mrs. Lazzati was a starter on the varsity field hockey, basketball and swimming teams, and she earned the school’s Golden “A” for best senior athlete.
An alto soprano who her son said was known as “Baltimore’s Grace Kelly,” Mrs. Lazzati graduated from Mount St. Agnes in 1947. She later studied music at the Peabody Conservatory for 12 years, where she earned various certificates.
“A friend recently told me that when she sang, it sounded like ‘her voice was coming from heaven,’” Mr. Lazzati said.
Prior to her marriage, Mrs. Lazzati was an office worker for the old Baltimore Transit Co.
In 1949, she was singing at a reception at the old Alcazar Ballroom on Cathedral Street in Mount Vernon honoring members of the local chapter of the Catholic War Veterans when she met her future husband, James P. Lazzati, who later became director of the Maryland Veterans Housing Commission and was administrative secretary to Mayor Thomas J. D’Alesandro Jr.
The couple married in 1951, their first son, Jimmy, was born a year later.
They moved with their family to a home on Loch Raven Boulevard in Northwood, where they lived until moving to Boring in Baltimore County in 1974.
In 1955, Mrs. Lazatti began a tradition of sending out a Christmas card that featured a portrait of their ever-expanding family.
Into the Christmas mail that year went 50 cards bound for their Italian relatives that showed the couple with their then four children posing in front of their fireplace that was draped with stockings awaiting Santa Claus’ visit. Each name was carefully written in cursive over their chests so their overseas family could get to know who they were.
“Everyone is attired in flannels. One of the little girls holds a pretzel,” according to a 1992 Sun article. “This is one of the few photos wherein the patriarch Lazzati is not sporting one of the bow ties he favored in that era.”
The little girl holding the pretzel was a daughter, Mary, who was given it as a bribe, family members said.
“An artist sketched the 1956 edition to resemble a Christmas stable. The heads of the family members are superimposed on the scene. The baby, Joan, is in the manger.
“By 1957 the card again assumed a devoutly religious tone. The family (now up to five children) is posed around figures of the infant Jesus, Virgin Mary and St. Joseph.”
In 1961, they abandoned the confines of their home, and the eight Lazzatis and their mother and father stood on the steps of the main altar at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.
On Nov. 22, 1963, they waited for the photographer, who never showed, and they soon found out why.
“When the Knights of Columbus came in to pray the rosary for President Kennedy, we realized what had happened,” Mr. Lazzati told The Sun in 1992. “The president had been assassinated and the photographer had taken off for Washington.”
“Over the years, suspenders and knee socks for the sons and spit curls and plaid skirts for the daughters gave way to the loudest fashions of the 1960s and 1970s: bell-bottoms, patterned peasant blouses and Andy Gibb-inspired shirts,” observed The Sun in a 2005 article. “One year, 10-year-old Philip flashed a peace sign in every picture (a demonstration that ended less than peacefully when the proofs came); another year, Joan vamped in knee-high blue suede boots.”
Every year, 50 cards were sent to Italy, while locally the list of recipients topped a 1,000.
When the family was bicoastal, they still managed to gather for the annual Christmas card picture. The tradition continues today with everyone local — only one sibling lives out of state — which makes the whole process easier and financially bearable.
“Dad said it was OK if we missed Easter dinner or Thanksgiving,” Phil Lazzati told The Sun in 2005 when he was living in California. “You didn’t even have to be there for Christmas, but you had to be on the card.”
“Today, we have a family friend take the picture,” said Mr. Lazzati, who explained in a telephone interview that the only way a person gets to be in the card is that they are a sibling or significant other.
Mrs. Lazzati’s husband, the owner of the James P. Lazzati Co., a utilities supply business that was based in Glyndon, died in 2007.
But the Christmas card tradition continued despite the loss of Mr. Lazzati and two children. This past Christmas, Mrs. Lazzati was just as involved with getting the cards ready as she always had been.
“Up until five years ago, she was still addressing cards — now she just manages the list,” her son said. “I think this year we sent out 1,000 cards.”
A devout Roman Catholic, Mrs. Lazzati was a long time communicant of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church , where she had established the girl’s basketball program, and also sang in the choir and was a cantor at Sunday Masses.
Mrs. Lazzati continued singing at dozens of weddings, funerals, retirement communities and charitable events throughout the city until five years ago, family members said.
In 1994, she moved to Towsongate Condominiums in Towson, where she lived until moving in 2017 to the Little Sisters of the Poor, where she regularly attended Mass in their chapel.
A funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 227 S. Exeter St., Little Italy.
In addition to her son, Mrs. Lazzati is survived by three other sons, James Lazzati of Glyndon, Joseph Lazzati of Finksburg and Paul Lazzati of Towson; five daughters, Margaret Downs of Laurel, Mary Lazzati of Parkville, Rosemarie Lazzati of Perry Hall, Dolores Cowen of Arcadia and Virginia Burgstiner of Bethany Beach, Delaware; 13 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Another son, John Lazzati, died in 2019 and a daughter, Joan Lazzati, died in 2016.