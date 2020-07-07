Rose Reisinger, who managed her husband’s home improvement business and family, dies

“If it wasn’t for her, all of the grandkids would not be where they are,” Mrs. Edwards said. “She helped me buy my first car. When I moved into my house, she helped me buy furniture. She gave us a leg up. She gave us the opportunity when she came from nothing. … ‘Me Mom’ and ‘Pop Pop’ didn’t have any money. But she worked really hard, and she came a long way and gave us opportunities that I wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for her. That commitment she had to family was so important to her, and I hope we carry that on.”