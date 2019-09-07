Rose M. Flinn, hospital administrator, dies

Rose M. Flinn, a former hospital administrator who later worked in retail sales, died Aug. 26 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at a daughter’s Newport, Rhode Island, home. The longtime Parkville resident was 91.
The former Rose Maria Flora Maranto, the daughter of a Sicilian immigrant, Samuel Maranto, and his wife, Jenny DiFata Maranto, was born and raised in Hamilton, where her parents owned and operated several storefront businesses, including a fruit stand and grocery store.
She was a 1945 graduate of Seton High School and in 1958 married Eugene A. “Mickey” Flinn, who owned and operated Volks Village, a Bel Air automobile dealership. He died in 2014.
Mrs. Flinn worked as an administrator at Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital from 1980 to 1996, and after retiring took a part-time job at GNC, a North Plaza Mall health food store. She retired a second time in 2011.
For the last year, she had resided in Newport.
She was a music fan and considered her favorite singers to be Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong, Andrea Bocelli and the Three Tenors, Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreas, family members said.
She enjoyed traveling and had visited England, Ireland, Italy, France, Spain and Jamaica. She liked to read and attend the theater.
In addition to her “reassuring smile, she was known for her lasagna,” said a daughter, Ann M. Flinn of Hampden.
Mrs. Flinn donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
She was a communicant of St. Ursula Roman Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Road, Parkville, where a memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Flinn is survived by a son, Michael J. Flinn of Atlanta, Georgia; two other daughters, Jeanne Flinn Scott of Newport and Mary A. Flinn of Chatham, New York; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Another son, Joseph Francis Flinn, died in 2018.