Ronald Cole Owens Sr., advertising executive and decorated Vietnam War Army veteran, dies

Ronald Cole Owens Sr., a retired advertising executive who was a decorated Vietnam War Army veteran, died of a heart attack April 9 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The Federal Hill resident was 85.

Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Patricia Clark and Jerome Cole. His father died when he was a child. His mother, a homemaker, then married Thomas B. Owens, who was in the Army.

His stepfather adopted him, and his name was changed to Ronald Cole Owens.

Mr. Owens lived as a child with his family in the home they owned in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

He moved with his parents to Darmstadt, Germany, and became fluent in German while his father served in the Army during the Cold War. Mr. Owens was a graduate of Frankfurt American High School, played basketball and ran track.

Ronald Cole Owens Sr. was a pioneering Black president of the Ad Club of Metropolitan Washington and vice chair of the Better Business Bureau. (Handout / HANDOUT)

He returned to Baltimore and earned a history degree at what was then Morgan State College. He belonged to the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

One summer at Morgan, he met his future wife, Joy Henson, a student at what is now Coppin State University. They married in 1960.

“He was one of our family from the beginning,” said his brother-in-law Dan Henson, Baltimore’s former housing commissioner.

“I can hear him coming home whistling a popular song of the day, ‘Killer Joe,’” Mr. Henson said.

“He was a great guy to talk to, and every once in a while, he’d help me with my homework. He was the kind of person who knew something about everything. He was a warrior, and he was good at what he did.”

Mr. Henson described the family dynamics as, “Ron married my father’s favorite and his only daughter, and my father immediately took to him. He became my father’s sixth son.”

After graduation, Mr. Owens was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army. He attended Airborne and Ranger schools and became a Green Beret.

He was assigned to Vietnam and completed two tours of duty there. Among his awards were a Silver Star Medal given to him and his unit “for valor” during the 1968 Tet Offensive and a Bronze Star with the oak leaf cluster.

He left military service in 1970 and began a career in advertising.

Mr. Owens and his wife lived in southern New Jersey for several years, when he worked for the Philadelphia agency N.W. Ayer. He later worked in the company’s New York City office.

After the end of the military draft in 1973, Mr. Owens handled the Army’s “Be All You Can Be” recruitment campaign. He also worked on campaigns for KFC and Miller Lite beer.

After returning to Baltimore, he became the co-founder and partner of Laughlin, Marinaccio & Owens, an Arlington, Virginia, firm now known as LM&O Advertising Agency.

He became its director of account services and handled clients such as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and the Virginia Railway Express.

“Ron, as an African American, was a groundbreaker in advertising. He made history at Ayer,” said Dave Marinaccio, his former business partner. “He was thoughtful and likable.”

“He told me that after witnessing what he did in Vietnam, he was done with anger,” Mr. Marinaccio said. “He was a kind man. He dressed well, and when he wore his medals at a Washington event, the generals would take note.”

He retired from the agency nearly 15 years ago and continued to freelance. He also wrote for professional publications.

Mr. Owens was a pioneering Black president of the Ad Club of Metropolitan Washington and vice chair of the Better Business Bureau. He served on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

He was also invited to be a guest lecturer at Morgan State University, where he mentored students and created a scholarship.

Survivors include his wife, Joy Henson Owens, an interior designer; a son, Ronald C. Owens Jr. of Mesa, Arizona; two daughters, Veronica Owens and Jill Batterson, both of Baltimore; a sister, Patricia McNeal-Parker of Baltimore; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the March Life Tribute Center at 5616 Old Court Road. A full military honors funeral will follow at Baltimore National Cemetery.