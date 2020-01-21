Ronald E. Harman, a retired commercial real estate broker who earlier had worked for the Rouse Co., died Thursday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at Gilchrist Center Towson. He was 84.
Ronald Edward Harman, son of Carroll Harman, a contractor, and his wife, Frankie Harman, a Baltimore public schools elementary educator, was born in Baltimore and raised in Glyndon, where he graduated in 1953 from Franklin High School.
He served in the Coast Guard aboard the buoy tender USS Narcissus from 1957 to 1959 before joining the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. as a lineman. In the mid-1960s, he joined the Rouse Co., where he worked in development and shopping center management.
Mr. Harman had been associated with Harundale Mall, Talbot Town Shopping Center and Waverly Shopping Center. In 1985, he founded Harman & Associates, a commercial real estate broker, where he developed commercial properties throughout the state, and at the time of his 2010 retirement, was president of the company.
While living with his first wife, the former Rachel Edmonston, the couple resided on Marleigh Circle in Towson’s Riderwood Hills neighborhood, and then later moved to the Windemere community in Phoenix in Baltimore County. The couple later divorced.
In 1988, he married the former Linda Hutschenrueter, and they lived in Kingsville and also at a second home at the Colleton River Club in Bluffton, South Carolina. She died in 2005.
For the past decade, he and his companion, Betty Jean Cook, maintained a home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and at a condominium at The Maples in Towson.
He enjoyed traveling, golfing, boating and hiking.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix.
Mr. Harman is survived by two sons, Todd Harman of Sparks and Scott Harman of Cockeysville; a daughter, Jill Harman of Sparks; a brother, Howard Harman of Friedens, Pennsylvania; his companion, Betty Jean Cook of Cockeysville; 11 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.