Rona Cader Rosenbaum, advocate for Parkinson’s disease patients and former Johns Hopkins analyst, dies

Rona Cader Rosenbaum, an advocate for Parkinson’s disease patients who had been an analyst for a Johns Hopkins teen pregnancy study, died of complications of lung cancer March 2 at University of Maryland St. Joseph’s Medical Center. She was 89 and lived in Lutherville.
“She was a force of nature,” her son Michael Cader said. “She was a strong, persistent woman — in her small way, she was a groundbreaker without trying to be one.”
Another son, Andrew Cader, said: “Her wiring involved intelligence and high energy and compassion. She worked relentlessly. Right from the beginning, she was good at whatever she wanted to do. She had a well-organized mind and well-organized plan for what she had to be.”
Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Selma Cummins, a homemaker, and Herman Blumenthal, who owned Chesapeake Insurance.
Raised near Druid Hill Park, she was a 1950 Western High School graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Goucher College.
She then taught math in the Baltimore City Schools system. In 1964, she became a mainframe computer programmer and faculty member at the Johns Hopkins University.
She worked alongside Dr. Janet Hardy and ran the statistical analysis component of a public health study, the Adolescent Pregnancy and Pregnancy Prevention Program.
The program targeted two city schools, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Lombard Junior High. Students received counseling and were taught sex education and birth control.
“She was charmingly forthright and canny about being heard. She had a clear and distinctive voice that would not be quieted,” her son Michael said.
On a blind date, she met her future husband, Gordon Cader, a physician who was also a faculty member of Johns Hopkins Medical School.
They married in 1954. Living on Chilham Road in Mount Washington, she and her neighbors founded the Mount Washington Swimming Club, and she was its treasurer.
She also became involved with Mount Washington Elementary School and started a program that provided free milk and a snack for children who didn’t have lunch money.
“She didn’t want kids to go through school without some nutrition,” her son Michael said. “She was an organizer and activist and worked for other people. There was a line from her providing peanut butter crackers and milk at the school to her later work with Parkinson’s patients.”
After her husband died in 1974, she married Arthur E. Rosenbaum, a neuroradiologist.
Their first meeting was arranged by friends. “We agreed to have a drink,” Dr. Rosenbaum said. “I was hoping it would lead to dinner but it didn’t.”
He added: “Rona was direct, kind, thoughtful and smart. She could multitask easily.”
They married in 1981 and she served on the boards of The Park School, Kennedy Krieger Institute and the Glimmerglass Festival in New York state.
She was a lifelong activist and advocated for abortion rights and racial equality. She was also an enthusiastic Baltimore Colts season ticket holder.
After many years of helping her husband live with Parkinson’s disease, she founded the nonprofit Maryland Association for Parkinson Support in 2014, where she served as president and chair of the board until her death.
“My mother realized there was a void of understanding about Parkinson’s and a lack of resources available to people like herself and her husband, Arthur,” her son Michael said. “She vowed to change that.”
The organization provides free programs and support to thousands of those affected by Parkinson’s disease, Michael said.
“As a hands-on problem solver, she educated herself and found that Parkinson’s means learning to live with change,” he said. “She knew Parkinson’s could be isolating for the caregivers as well as their loved ones.”
She became an advocate for Rock Steady Boxing, a program aimed at helping to ease the symptoms of the neurodegenerative disorder that leads to tremors and movement problems.
“The class[es] guide participants through intense and high-energy boxing drills designed to strengthen the body mentally and physically,” said a 2018 Baltimore Sun story. “In the last decade or so, research has shown that intense exercise, like that at Rock Steady Boxing, is beneficial.”
Rock Steady Boxing is one of the exercise programs supported financially by the Maryland Association for Parkinson Support Inc.
“The research shows that exercise is as important as the medicine in quality of life with people with Parkinson’s,” she said in the 2018 Sun story. “We want to get people involved in exercise as soon after diagnosis as we can.”
Her son recalled his mother’s ability to overcome adversity.
“She found a way to make some good out of a bad hand,” her son Michael said. “She was a brilliant adviser, organizer, strategist and constant friend, with consummate organizational skills, determination, and a charmingly no-nonsense style.”
Ms. Rosenbaum was an opera lover and supporter of Native American artists and collector of their works. She played bridge and was a member of the Hamilton Street Club. She and her husband endowed a fellowship at Glimmerglass Festival for young opera singers.
“They loved young talent and wanted to nurture it,” her son Michael said.
Ms. Rosenbaum is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Arthur Rosenbaum; three sons, Andrew Cader of Aspen, Colorado, Michael Cader of Bronxville, New York, and Jeff Rosenbaum of Boston; two daughters, Anne Myers of the Bronx, New York, and Lisa Rosenbaum of New York City; and seven grandchildren.
Services were private.
A celebration of her life and foundational work will be held in September. She will be honored by the Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support at that event.