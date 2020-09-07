Rolf Muuss, former Goucher College professor and author, dies

“He was a professor, and he still kind of liked lecturing a lot,” said his daughter, Gretchen Frensemeier. “He loved operas, and when he was up to it, he often had people over on Fridays in the evenings for operas, and he would research the operas and give a little preamble to them about the operas. I think it was his way of still being a professor teaching a class. So I think it was just his way of doing things. He couldn’t write any more books on theories of adolescence or things like that. It was the one thing he could still write a book on.”