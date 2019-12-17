“While helping raise three daughters and pursuing his scientific career, Roger also made the time to enjoy many hobbies. He discovered skiing in his early 40s and fell in love with the sport. He made up for lost time by taking the family on ski trips out West almost every year thereafter, always trying to get in the last possible run before the ski lifts closed (and sometimes jeopardizing his safety for the thrill of a fast, daredevil run),” his family said in a statement prepared by his wife and three daughters.