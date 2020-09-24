Roger B. Goss, former director of marketing for WBAL-Radio, dies

Roger B. Goss, former director of marketing for WBAL-Radio who had been a high school and college lacrosse star, died Aug. 29 of pulmonary complications at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. The Towson resident, who earlier lived in Joppa, was 81.
Roger Bailey Goss, son of George Bayliss “Bailey” Goss, noted 1940s and 1950s Baltimore TV and radio sports personality, and his wife, Anna Elizabeth Seleski Goss, a homemaker, was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and raised on Old Pimlico Road in Mount Washington.
He was a member of the first class after St. Paul’s School moved to Brooklandville in 1952, and during his freshman year was selected for the first All-Maryland scholastic lacrosse team. He later transferred to Polytechnic Institute, where he was named to the All-MSA lacrosse first team and made first team in ice hockey as well.
After graduating in 1956, he began college studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he played varsity lacrosse and football. He was a three-time lacrosse All-American and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in 1960, he continued playing lacrosse and was captain of the North-South Team, and was inducted into the Mount Washington Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Mr. Goss went to work in 1963 for the old National Brewing Co., working in public relations and as corporate convention manager for the brewery’s National and National Bohemian beers.
In 1969, he assisted the City of Baltimore as a committee member organizing and planning the first City Fair and serving as emcee of its “On Stage Downtown” concerts. While director of the Preakness Festival, he was emcee for the Preakness parades and arranged for entertainment artists who performed in the infield at Pimlico Race Course and infield parties.
In 1972, Mr. Goss was selected as the TV voice of “The Land of Pleasant Living” advertising campaign, which promoted Maryland. From 1973 to 1989, he was director of marketing for WBAL-Radio, and during his tenure with the station he secured a contract for broadcasting the University of Maryland basketball and football games.
After leaving WBAL, he was sales manager for WAMD-Radio in Aberdeen and then held positions with the Larry Beck Trophy and Jewelry Co., and finally Clipper City Brewing, from which he retired in 2003.
He was a member of the boards of Santa Claus Anonymous, Fuel Fund of Maryland and the Maryland Kidney Foundation.
Mr. Goss was a world traveler who enjoyed visiting Europe, taking cruises and going to Ocean City’s beaches. He was also a collector of antiques and coins.
Due to the pandemic, plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen M. Chiodi-Goss; two daughters, Heather Dee Harris of Rodgers Forge and Holly Lee Foti of Syracuse, New York; a sister, Rochelle Creamer of Timonium; and six grandchildren. His first wife, the former Sherry Whittenburg, a figure skating champion whom he married in 1960, was killed in 1986 in the crash of a helicopter and small sightseeing plane over the Grand Canyon.