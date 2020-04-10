Dr. Robert J. Wityk, a neurologist and associate professor emeritus at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, dies

“Even after training at some of the country’s best institutions,” said Dr. Litt, who ran the Division of Neurology at Sinai with Dr. Wityk, “Bob’s first love was to come back home , to try to serve the community he grew up in. He did that first through his years at Sinai. And then, when it was clear that he needed to grow more, he moved on, to become head of strokes at Hopkins,” he said.