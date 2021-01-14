Dr. Robert B. Welch, ophthalmologist who co-directed Wilmer Retina Service at Johns Hopkins Hospital, dies

Dr. Welch was born into a medical family, and in addition to his father, his grandfather had been a physician — “a horse and buggy doctor” — Dr. Welch told Dr. Jensen in a 2008 interview for the Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology Museum of Vision & Ophthalmic Heritage. “On my mother’s side, my great-great-uncle was Thomas Bond, who went to Philadelphia and started the first hospital with Ben Franklin — the Pennsylvania Hospital. So I had a lot of background of physicians. But nothing was ever said about my going into medicine.”