Dr. Robert E. Trattner, retired psychiatrist, dies

Dr. Robert E. Trattner, who gave up dentistry for psychiatry, died May 23 of pneumonia at his Roland Park Place home. He was 98.

Robert Edward Trattner was born and raised in Cleveland and graduated in 1937 from nearby Wickliffe High School.

He was a 1941 graduate of what is now Case Western Reserve University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology, after which he immediately entered its dental school.

Dr. Trattner’s dental studies were interrupted when he joined the Army in 1943 and served in the Pacific theater as junior dentist. After being discharged the next year, he returned to Case Western to conclude his dental training.

Dr. Trattner enlisted in the Navy Reserve as a dentist with the rank of lieutenant junior grade and served aboard the attack transport USS Bronx that was stationed in San Diego and then San Francisco.

After leaving the Navy in 1947, he entered the University of Chicago Medical School, from which he graduated in 1951.

He completed an internship in psychiatry and the University of Cincinnati Hospital in 1957, and then moved to Baltimore, where he was chief resident in psychiatry at what is now the University of Maryland Medical Center, and a fellow the next year.

From 1959 until retiring in 1990, Dr. Trattner maintained an adult private practice in psychiatry at 11 E. Chase St. He also taught counseling to Baltimore-area Jesuit priests and conducted a psychiatric clinic in Hagerstown.

Dr. Trattner who had maintained homes in Mount Vernon and later Bolton Hill, was a patron of the arts and an art collector. His personal collection included a Pablo Picasso and several Georges Rouault paintings, and works by Baltimoreans such as William L. Waller.

He supported the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Shriver Hall Concert Series at Johns Hopkins and the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Dr. Trattner had an appreciation for languages — he was fluent in French, German and Italian — and was a collector of palindromes, which are words, phrases, sentences or numbers, that read the same backward as forward.

He was also an expert on modern Scandinavian furniture, with which he furnished his homes, and was a gourmand and connoisseur of fine wines. He enjoyed entertaining friends at dinner parties he had prepared.

Dr. Trattner had a fine sense of humor and told jokes in French or German.

He moved in 1990 to Roland Park Place, where a private memorial service was held May 31.

There are no surviving relatives.

