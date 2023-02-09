Robert G. Rothgaber, high school dropout and veteran who eventually became a Baltimore schoolteacher, dies

Robert G. Rothgaber, a high school dropout and Army veteran who later earned two college degrees and had a successful career as a Baltimore public schools teacher, died Sunday of congestive heart failure at ProMedica Rehabilitation Center in Lutherville.

The former longtime Roland Avenue resident, who lived in Easton since 2007, was 88.

Advertisement

Robert G. Rothgaber reveled in Baltimore's libraries, museums and concert halls. (handout)

Robert George Rothgaber, son of V. James Rothgaber, a Glenn L. Martin Co. procurement officer, and M. Ruth Anderson Rothgaber, a homemaker and opera enthusiast, was born and raised in Overlea, where he attended St. Michael’s Parochial School, and later Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, which he left in 1951 to enlist in the Army.

After completing basic training at Fort Indiantown Gap near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Mr. Rothgaber went to Fort Benning, in Columbus, Georgia, for airborne training.

Advertisement

After breaking both legs during jumps, he eventually returned to jump school and earned his parachutist badge. He was assigned to the Airborne School, where he remained until being honorably discharged in 1954.

Mr. Rothgaber returned to school at Calvert Hall College High School, where he completed an academic program “prepared for him by Brother Gabriel,” according to autobiographical notes written by Mr. Rothgaber.

He was 21 when he graduated from Calvert Hall and earned honors in mathematics, physics and political science.

Mr. Rothgaber began his college studies at what is now Towson University before earning a bachelor’s degree in 1962 from the Johns Hopkins University and a master’s degree some years later from what is now Loyola University Maryland.

He began his teaching career at the Maryland School for the Blind, spent two years in Baltimore County public schools and then joined city public schools in 1973. He taught special education for 23 years until retiring in 1996.

[ Thomas Hicks, proponent of traffic circles who raised sheep, dies ]

An avid World War II historian, Mr. Rothgaber completed more than 20 trips to Normandy and other areas of France, where he established long-term relationships with residents with whom he would stay and get a “chance to practice his French,” he told a Baltimore Sun reporter.

His deep interest in World War II, resulted in friendships with members of the famous Band of Brothers, whose wartime exploits, based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s 1992 book, by the same name, was later immortalized in the 2001 HBO miniseries produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

He also befriended and corresponded with Wallace “Wally” Strobel, who made his home in Saginaw, Michigan, after the war, and whose photograph with Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, on the eve of D-Day in 1944, became one of the iconic images of World War II.

Advertisement

In the photograph, Gen. Eisenhower, standing in front of Mr. Strobel, a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, appears to be giving a pep talk, when actually the conversation was about trout fishing in Michigan.

Mr. Rothgaber was fluent in French and enjoyed French literature.

“Dad’s self-effacing response when asked if he knew French was, ‘Well, I was always served what I thought I had ordered, and I never wound up on the wrong train,’” said a daughter, Becky Ross Cooper Barnes, of Roland Park.

Mr. Rothgaber was a model railroad fan and collector of memorabilia, especially railroad station signs, right-of-way signage and platform bricks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Michael J. Kelly was a former dean of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

He still operated his model trains, including the famous Union Pacific Railroad City of Portland streamlined passenger train, a 1937 Lionel model that dated to his childhood.

In his autobiographical notes, he wrote about listening to the steam-powered heavy coal drags, freights and passenger trains of the Central Railroad of New Jersey that dated to his childhood.

Advertisement

“I was a young boy during World War II, and I remember clearly as yesterday lying in bed at my grandmother’s house in Port Clinton, Pennsylvania, watching the trains roll by through the night along the far side of the Schuylkill River carrying tanks, guns, and other war materiel,” he wrote. “It was one of the magical times of my life.”

During his lifetime, he amassed an impressive library of books, many devoted to World War II and some of his favorite writers: Dorothy Parker, S.J. Perelman, William F. Buckley and Paul Fussell.

“My father’s vocabulary was so vast — there wasn’t a word he didn’t know — and he would be horrified by this statement,” Ms. Barnes said.

Ms. Barnes recalled when she and her siblings had questions about an English or French word or term that was unfamiliar to them, they’d call their father.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“He loved to be asked, and in the rare case he didn’t have the answer, he’d find it and call us right back. We called it 1-800-ASKBOBB,” Ms. Barnes said.

An accomplished photographer and lacrosse fan, he was the principal photographer for Bob Scott, the legendary lacrosse and director of athletics at Hopkins who wrote the bestselling 1976 book “Lacrosse: Technique and Tradition.”

Advertisement

Mr. Rothgaber’s cover photograph on the book served as the inspiration for a 51-cent Canadian stamp that was issued for the 2006 World Lacrosse Games in London, Ontario.

He was a member for 45 years of the Johns Hopkins Club on the Homewood campus, and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

A quintessential and quirky Baltimorean, Mr. Rothgaber reveled in the city’s libraries, museums and concert halls, as well as enjoying the simple pleasures of sipping cold beer while slurping oysters at Faidley’s at Lexington Market.

Plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by a son, Dennis Scott Rothgaber of Greenville, South Carolina; another daughter, Anne C. Arnold of Seabrook, South Carolina; a brother, Dennis E. Rothgaber of Seattle; a sister, Mary M. Stephens of Marietta, South Carolina; and 10 grandchildren. His marriage to the late Barbara Butler Lee ended in divorce.