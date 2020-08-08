Robert J. Penn, retired banker, dies

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a service at 5 p.m., Aug. 15 at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, York and Overbrook roads, Rodgers Forge, for Robert J. Penn, a retired banker who died March 28 from respiratory failure at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He was 77.
Robert Julian Penn, son of Julian Penn, a Victor’s Market clerk, and his wife, Margaret Penn, a Martin’s West waitress, was born in Baltimore and raised near Clifton Park.
Mr. Penn was a graduate of City College, where he played varsity football. He attended the University of Georgia on a football scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree. He was also a graduate of the Harvard Business School.
Mr. Penn had a 17-year career in banking as a lending officer and mortgage lender for Maryland National Bank before joining the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, where he was simultaneously assistant chief of real estate, deputy chief of the Special Projects Support Branch, and director of the Army’s Enhanced Use Lease Program.
From 2010 until retiring several years ago, Mr. Penn, a longtime Rodgers Forge resident, was a managing senior consultant at Bostonia Partners LLC in Boston.
He was a longtime active member of Grace Fellowship Church.
Mr. Penn was a wine connoisseur and enjoyed playing Sodoku and watching golf on TV. He was also a dog lover.
Mr. Penn is survived by his wife of 17 years, the former Martha Hanlon; a son, Mark Penn of Melbourne, Florida; two daughters, Christine Pritt of Frederick and Cindy Baumeister of Crown Point, Indiana; a stepson, Jack Charles of Dundalk; two stepdaughters, Mary Schabdach of Baldwin and Suzi Hibler of Panama City Beach, Florida; a sister, Elaine Wagenfuehr of Middle River; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. An earlier marriage ended in divorce.