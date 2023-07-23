Baltimore native Robert J. Nowlin, blind Pen Lucy activist who refused to be intimidated by drug dealers, dies

Robert J. Nowlin Sr., pictured in 1996, put a cross with a sign in front of his home that read "FATHER FORGIVE THEM FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO" after someone shot up his house. (LLOYD FOX)

Robert J. Nowlin Sr., a blind, forceful Pen Lucy neighborhood activist who refused to be intimidated even after his home and his wife’s car were shot up, died July 15 at Mercy Medical Center. He was 84 and lived in Federal Hill.

No cause of death was available, said a daughter, Elaine Tillman of Essex.

“Robert was a true patriot and one of the most fearless, committed and farseeing people I’ve ever had the blessing of working with,” former Baltimore mayor and governor of Maryland, Martin J. O’Malley, said.

“It was a pretty dark time for the city, ‘Will the last guy please turn off the lights,’ but it was Robert who saw that a more compassionate and kinder city was possible,” Gov. O’Malley said.

“He made Pen Lucy a much better neighborhood and I have the utmost respect for him and what he did for his neighborhood,” said former City Council member Wilbur E. “Bill” Cunningham, who represented the 3rd District from 1986 to 1996.

Former City Council President Mary Pat Clarke worked closely with Mr. Nowlin and other Pen Lucy residents.

Robert J. Nowlin Sr. liked sitting on his porch while listening to oldies and sports. (Perna, Algerina/Baltimore Sun)

“He had a clear vision, despite his physical blindness, of everything that moved or needed to be done in Pen Lucy,” Ms. Clarke said. “He was a leader, he nagged city government, but was always polite, and never stopped working about what needed to be done next.”

Robert John Nowlin, son of Ross Nowlin, a waiter, and Helen Allen Nowlin, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Overlea.

When he was an infant, an accident left Mr. Nowlin blind. A graduate of the Maryland School for the Blind, he studied for two years at a Washington technical school.

Through the years, Mr. Nowlin worked as a medical transcriptionist at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, a church receptionist, and finally, a dispatcher for Donny’s Repair.

In 1987, he married the former Erlene Simtkins, and two years later, the couple moved from East Baltimore into a rehabilitated three-bedroom home in the 600 block of Cator Ave. in the city’s Pen Lucy neighborhood.

As proud as he was of owning a home, Mr. Nowlin was unhappy with the drug dealing, gunfire and killings on nearby Old York Road that were commonplace, so he decided to do something about it.

In 1991, Mr. Nowlin became president of the Pen Lucy Community Association, with his major focus being ending the killing and drug dealing while building a stronger relationship with Northern District police, city officials and surrounding neighborhoods.

The epicenter of Mr. Nowlin’s crusade was the 4000 block of Old York Road in Waverly, where gun battles between rival gangs raged and notorious drug markets were commonplace.

“In 1992, there was an open-air drug-market around the corner from his home, and I remember seeing four bodies covered with bloody sheets as the blood ran down the gutter of Old York Road,” Gov. O’Malley recalled.

“Two days later, I was with Robert as we knocked on doors and talked about a neighborhood block watch. I remember we were talking to a Korean merchant who said, ‘Those drug dealers called him the Old Black Fool, but Mr. Robert is the only man who can see,’” he said.

“I first met him when I was president of the Ednor Gardens Association, whose northern border is Pen Lucy. There were terrible problems with drugs, crime and murders,” Mr. Cunningham, the former council member, said.

He recalled attending neighborhood meetings where drug dealers sat in the back row.

“They tried to intimidate him and the neighbors but it didn’t work,” Mr. Cunningham said. “He wouldn’t back down from anybody. He wasn’t a person who was going to be intimidated.”

“They [drug dealers] seem to try to want to control the neighborhood and we won’t let them,” Mr. Nowlin told The Baltimore Sun in 1993. “The worst thing is the fear they instill in the senior citizens and the other residents who live here. I’ll fight a lot. Whatever it takes, that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

Mr. Nowlin either walked or used his wheelchair to cruise through the neighborhood and confront street corner drug sellers. He took in their brazen talk and let them think the blind man was stupid and clueless.

“They were talking just like I wasn’t there. I heard a lot,” he told The Sun in 1996. “Before they knew how alert I was, I got a lot of information, but once my cover was blown, that’s when my woes began.”

With the help of his children, he monitored a police scanner for drug activity and reported to police what he had learned during his perambulations.

Street hoodlums threw sticks at him and bombed his front porch with bricks.

It culminated with a vicious attack at Christmastime in 1992, several hours after a nearby drug raid. Someone pumped more than 30 bullets from semi-automatic weapons into his house that punctured living room walls and ceilings and broke a window, as he and his wife and four young children slept.

“It sounded very, very close. It seemed like an eternity. I was wondering when it would cease,” he told The Sun. Afterward, he heard people on the street chanting his name.

“They were out there saying ‘that blind five-O [slang for police] did this,’' Mr. Nowlin told the newspaper at the time. “They think I called the police on them. How could I possibly be involved in a drug bust. So them hoodlums came back and shot up the front of my house.”

The next day, Mr. Nowlin, a profoundly religious man, erected a sign between two porch pillars that read: “FATHER FORGIVE THEM FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO.” No one was every charged with the crime.

“He was a determined leader who exposed himself to physical abuse from drug dealers,” Ms. Clarke said. “And his vision for his community and those who lived there was 20/20, and he was helped in his work by his wife.”

“He would come to City Hall to attend meetings and he’d patiently wait his turn to testify. He was always very thoughtful and succinct,” Gov. O’Malley said.

“When you’re mayor you realize that in neighborhoods who are hard hit there are decent hardworking people and families living there. Robert was one of those good soldiers who always did their best,” he said.

In 2018, Mr. Nowlin and his wife relocated to an apartment on Light Street at the foot of Federal Hill.

Mr. Nowlin enjoyed working with his hands and building furniture. He read Braille books and listened to audio books. He was an accomplished cook, his daughter said, who enjoyed preparing all holiday diners and was known for homemade stuffing, ham and macaroni and cheese.

He liked sitting on his porch on summer evenings, listening to oldies in addition to Orioles, Ravens and Terps basketball games.

He was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 4111 Old York Road, Waverly, where a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to his wife of 36 years and daughter, he is survived by a son, Justin Nowlin of Parkville; three other daughters, Brenda Bethea of Nottingham, Delia Myers of Baltimore and Sheera Nowlin of Parkville; two sisters, Joan Adams of Pumphrey and Margaret Shannon of Albany, New York; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A son, Robert J. Nowlin died in 2012; and daughter Terry Nowlin died in 2005. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.