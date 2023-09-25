Robert Irvin III, Baltimore native who led oil trade group amid decades of change in petroleum industry, dies

Robert “Bob” Irvin III was a lover of “easy listening” music —– to which he serenaded the staff of Greater Baltimore Medical Center in his final days.

Robert “Bob” Irvin III, former president of the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Distributors Association, died of heart failure Sept. 2 at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. The Baltimore County resident was 93.

He was born in Northwest Baltimore to Robert “Big” Irvin II, once the executive secretary to then-Maryland Gov. Harry W. Nice, and E. Myrtle Robinson Irvin, a homemaker. He attended the McDonogh School, excelling at football at the private institution in Owings Mills, where he graduated in 1948. He attended the University of Maryland, College Park but transferred to Loyola College, where he graduated in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

At a college dance, he met the former Paulette Schmitt, whom he married in 1952. The newlyweds were one of the first couples to drive across the then-new Chesapeake Bay Bridge as they proceeded to their honeymoon in Ocean City.

Mr. Irvin enlisted in the Marine Corps that year and spent time in Quantico, Virginia, before the couple moved to Barstow, California, where he served as a captain at the branch’s Depot of Supplies there.

He held a love for Baltimore-area and military history from his childhood, which family said he inherited from his father, who served as editor of the 1929 Bicentennial History of Baltimore.

Exiting his military service in 1960, Mr. Irvin started his career in petroleum sales and management. He worked with Sinclair Oil, Standard Oil of Ohio and the former British Petroleum Corporation over the course of 19 years until he was appointed president of the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Distributors Association.

A respected voice among officials and industry leaders, Mr. Irvin led the trade organization through a period of change, banding large oil businesses together with smaller petroleum companies as entrepreneurs shifted from a focus on residential heating to gasoline and propane. He was “very meticulous” at his job, keeping track of finances and membership, said Pete Horrigan, one of Mr. Irvin’s colleagues.

“He was very concerned, interested and wanting to take care of his members,” said Mr. Horrigan, who held a leadership role during Mr. Irvin’s tenure and eventually replaced him as president. “He was an all-around good guy.”

The career allowed Mr. Irvin to travel and pursue his love of golf, said his daughter, Laura Mitchell. After moving to Frederick in 1971, Mr. Irvin enjoyed golfing at the Holly Hills Country Club, and was an avid beachgoer, often spending time with his family at an oceanfront home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“He loved the outdoors,” Mrs. Mitchell, a Phoenix, Baltimore County, resident who hosted her father for the last six years of his life, said. Mr. Irvin, who retired from the trade group in the mid-1990s, “did all the pruning, all the gardening” during his time there. In his younger years he enjoyed riding waves.

He adopted the pen name “The Sage” while writing encouraging personal notes to his family members, his son Robert Irvin IV said. Mr. Irvin loved steak and potatoes, eggnog and cinnamon toast made from family recipes, and was a lover of easy listening music from his earlier years — to which he serenaded the staff of Greater Baltimore Medical Center in his final days, Mitchell said.

In addition to Mrs. Mitchell, his wife, of Baltimore, and his son, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. Irvin is survived by his daughter Paulette Irvin, of Thurmont and eight grandchildren: Robert Irvin V, Thomas Irvin, Michael Irvin, Katie Sciré, Martin Sciré, Michael Sciré, Lindsay Mitchell, and Kristen Mitchell.

He was predeceased by his parents and older sisters, Margaret Irvin Slocum and Elizabeth Irvin Wolf.

Mr. Irvin’s memorial services in October will be private.