Dr. Robert Heptinstall, retired Johns Hopkins pathology chief, dies

“I went to him once. I wanted to do an experiment and I wanted a small amount of equipment and needed some money. It was a trivial amount — about 50 pounds,” Dr. Heptinstall said in the oral history. “He shook his head and said in his Scottish voice, ‘Heptinstall, I can’t let you have it. We have an equation in this department: Brains times Equipment is a Constant.’ So that is the thing I remember mainly from Fleming. He taught me frugality.”