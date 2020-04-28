Robert R. ‘Bob’ Bushman, owner of Mann & Parker Lumber Co. and consummate sports fan, dies of coronavirus

Robert R. “Bob” Bushman, owner of Mann & Parker Lumber Co., an importer and distributor of hardwoods, who was also the quintessential Orioles, Colts and golf fan, died Sunday of the coronavirus at his Fairhaven retirement community home in Sykesville. The former Towson and Monkton resident was 93.
“Robert R. Bushman Sr. was known affectionately as ‘Mr. B,' not just as employer, company owner or the boss. He was far more to so many,” wrote Calvin D. Huntzinger, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, a forester, who has been a sales representative since 1983, in an email.
“A leader, mentor, friend, father figure, devoted husband and father. He didn’t demand respect, he earned it,” Mr. Huntzinger wrote. “He instilled the merits of hard work and dedication to the tasks at hand, professionally and personally. A true professional is a lover of the work. That was Mr. B.”
Robert Roy Bushman, son of Herman Bushman, a dairy industry worker, and his wife, Barbara Bushman, a homemaker, was born and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin.
An accomplished athlete in his youth, Mr. Bushman was a skier and ski jumper and winner of many competitions and distance titles. His leadership abilities became apparent early in his life when he was elected president in 1944 of the Appleton Junior Ski Club.
Mr. Bushman became a lifelong skier and enjoyed family skiing vacations to Mount Snow in Vermont and Ski Roundtop in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, family members said.
After graduating in 1945 from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Neenah, Wisconsin, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin where he studied forestry until 1947, when he transferred to Michigan State College, now Michigan State University, in East Lansing, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1949 in the discipline. Family members said he was “exceptionally proud of his Spartan heritage,” which is the nickname for MSU’s athletic teams.
From 1949 to 1952, Mr. Bushman was a forester with the Maryland Department of Forests, Parks and Wildlife, and from 1952 was the assistant manager of a small forest products company in Baltimore, while at the time serving as a consulting forester to landowners throughout the state.
In 1956, Mr. Bushman went to work as general manager of Mann and Parker Lumber Co., also known as M & P, which was founded in 1902 by Stephen S. Mann and Frank A. Parker and located downtown on the waterfront. A casualty of the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904, the firm later relocated to a site at Eden and Aliceanna streets in Fells Point.
Mr. Bushman purchased the business later in 1956 from the widows of its founders.
The firm specialized in such woods as "aformosia, alerce, andiroba, angelique, apitong, avodire, banak, benge, bubinga, cocobolla, emeri, iroko, keruing, lignum vitae, limba, mansonia, meranti, obeche, oleo, paldao, paumarfim, prima vera, ramin, sajo, sande, virola wawa.
"The words are not part of some ritual incantation. They are merely product names from the catalog of the Mann and Parker Lumber Company, importer and distributor of hardwoods,' The Sun reported in a 1976 profile of Mr. Bushman and his business.
“Aformosia, for example, is a West African substitute for teak. Keruing, from Malaya, is used for truck floors. Lignum vitae is a green, waxy, very hard wood from the West Indies and Central America used for bearing or bushing blocks for the lining of stern tubes of steamship propeller shafts,” The Sun reported.
The company’s main customers included manufacturers of all sizes such as cabinetmakers, architectural millwork firms and furniture factories.
Mr. Bushman met and fell in love with the former Rosa Lorine “Honey” Protzman, the daughter of one of his customers, whom he married in 1957.
“Some years later, Bob learned that when his ancestors had emigrated to the U.S. from Belgium, the original family surname of Bosman (which meant ‘man of the woods’ in the native language) was Anglicized to Bushman, and seeing how Honey’s family and ancestors were renowned woodworkers from Germany, there was little wonder that he was destined to be a lumberman,” a son, Stephen S. Bushman, of York, Pennsylvania, wrote in a biographical profile of his father. “As he liked to say, ‘I’ve good wood in my veins.’”
Outgrowing its Baltimore location, Mr. Bushman opened a satellite branch and dry kiln facility in Cockeysville, and on New Year’s Eve 1969, a 13-alarm fire swept through and destroyed its Fells Point facility, forcing the company to move to a new state-of-the-art plant in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.
Another blow came in 1972 when Tropical Storm Agnes severely damaged the Cockeysville facility with flooding, after which all operations were consolidated at the New Freedom operation.
“Despite all of these all-but Biblical setbacks, under Bob’s leadership Mann & Parker had grown to be recognized as one of the largest independent distributors of forest products in the Middle Atlantic States,” his son wrote. "By the 1980s, the company had blossomed to more than 80 employees and was actively distributing hardwoods not only throughout the entire nation. but exporting to a number of countries in Europe as well."
All four of his sons have worked in the business, and his youngest son, David D. Bushman, of Cockeysville, is currently the company’s CEO, and Mr. Bushman’s wife was company’s treasurer and a member of its board.
By the 1990s and approaching the age of 70, Mr. Bushman eschewed retirement and spearheaded the formation of an affiliated company and newly constructed facility in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the M & P Lumber Company LLC.
“Those who knew him might say as a titan of the forest products industry, he had sawdust in his blood,” Mr. Huntzinger wrote. “He built a family, a company and many became part of that ‘family.’ Together, we helped build things that will endure long after we are but dust and distant memories.”
With his sons basically operating the business, Mr. Bushman could indulge their passion for golf. They were longtime members of the Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix in Baltimore County. In 2004, the couple sold their Monkton home and moved to La Quinta, California, where they continued playing golf at PGA West.
“Regardless of how long he was in California, he never left his business behind and had the hacienda of his La Quinta home converted into an office and was typically on the phone with the Mann and Parker weekly, if not daily, and frequently traveled to visit customers throughout the Los Angeles Basin with the company’s sales representative,” his son wrote.
He was a member of numerous professional associations and college boards, some of which included Michigan State, Virginia Polytechnic and State University, College of Natural Resources, and Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.
Mr. Bushman’s wife died in 2012, and two years later he returned to Maryland.
He had been an Orioles season ticket holder for more than 50 years and enjoyed attending games with customers and their sons, family members said. He also was a Baltimore Colts fan and became a fan of Johnny Unitas on and off the field as well as at the Hillendale Country Club.
After the Colts left Baltimore in 1984, Mr. Bushman transferred his allegiance to the Ravens, who started play in 1996, and continued being a fan of Terps basketball.
He had been a communicant of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, St. John the Baptist Church in New Freedom and St. Francis Assisi Roman Catholic Church in La Quinta.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday in New Freedom. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a memorial Mass are incomplete.
In addition to his two sons, he is survived by two other sons, Robert R. Bushman Jr. of Mesquite, Nevada, and Christopher C. Bushman of Sykesville; a brother, Herman Bushman Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister, Loretta Bushman of Wisconsin; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.