Robert R. ‘Bob’ Bushman, owner of Mann & Parker Lumber Co. and consummate sports fan, dies of coronavirus

“Some years later, Bob learned that when his ancestors had emigrated to the U.S. from Belgium, the original family surname of Bosman (which meant ‘man of the woods’ in the native language) was Anglicized to Bushman, and seeing how Honey’s family and ancestors were renowned woodworkers from Germany, there was little wonder that he was destined to be a lumberman,” a son, Stephen S. Bushman, of York, Pennsylvania, wrote in a biographical profile of his father. “As he liked to say, ‘I’ve good wood in my veins.’”