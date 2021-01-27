Robert F. ‘Robby’ Boyd, investment manager, former Hopkins fellow, dies

Robert F. “Robby” Boyd, who spent more than 40 years in finance and investment management, died Jan. 14 from complications of vascular dementia at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson. The former Lutherville and North Roland Park resident was 76.
Robert Froome Boyd, son of Jesse Cookman Boyd Jr., a lawyer, and his wife, Nancy Long Boyd, a horticulturist, was born in Baltimore and raised in North Roland Park.
After graduating in 1962 from Gilman School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1966 from the University of Virginia where he had been a member of the Raven Society and Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Mr. Boyd then obtained a master’s degree in business from Columbia University Business School in New York City, where he had been a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and earned the chartered financial analyst designation.
During a lengthy career of more than four decades, Mr. Boyd held finance and investment management positions with the Mercantile Bank, Investment Counselors of Maryland, and Brandywine Asset Management, where he focused on wealth and risk management, and even though he had left the company, he continued working as a financial consultant, family members said.
He had been a member of the board of St. Mary’s College and a trustee of Gilman School and also a member of its Alumni Association board. He was a communicant of St. David’s Episcopal church in Roland Park where he had been a member of its finance committee, and held a similar position with Women’s Hospital, one of the founding organizations of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Mr. Boyd was also a fellow of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise.
Private services were held Jan. 16 at his church. Plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete because of the pandemic.
Mr. Boyd is survived by two sons, Woodward McNeil Boyd of Towson and Robert Ralston Boyd of Wellington, Florida; a daughter, Elizabeth Froome “Eli” Boyd of North Roland Park; a brother, Jesse Cookman Boyd III of Bandon, Oregon; a sister, Jane Boyd Carr of Treadwell, New York; and two grandchildren. Marriages to the former Helen McNeil Woodward and Renee Quinn, ended in divorce.