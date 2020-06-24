Richard A. Slaven, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab scientist, dies

Richard Arthur Slaven, a retired Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab scientist, died of pneumonia June 7 at the Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville. The former Pikesville resident was 87.
Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Jesse Arthur Slaven and Jean Adeline Widmeyer. He was a 1951 graduate of Franklin High School and earned a physics degree from Johns Hopkins University.
Upon graduation, he was immediately hired by the Applied Physics Laboratory and worked at APL until his retirement in 1982.
Mr. Slaven was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Reisterstown. He was a donor and volunteer at Paul’s Place in Southwest Baltimore. He had previously been a communicant at Saint Mark’s on the Hill in Pikesville.
A restaurant patron, he enjoyed trips to Ledo’s in Pikesville, Baugher’s in Westminster and numerous Cracker Barrels. He took road trips and made detailed notebooks of his travels. He also traveled outside the United States to view solar eclipses to combine his fascination with physics and astronomy.
He was a cover-to-cover Baltimore Sun reader. He also enjoyed classical music and supported the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
“He had a brilliant mind and endeared himself to many people with his wonderful wit and demeanor,” said a cousin, Rebecca Sparger of Marion, Virginia.
Mr. Slaven is survived by additional cousins.
Plans for a July memorial service are incomplete.
.