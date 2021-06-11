Dr. Richard A. Sindler, former chief of radiology at St. Agnes Hospital and antiques dealer, dies

In the late 1970s, the private practice provided stadium X-ray services for the old Colts and what is now known as the Washington Football Team from a Winnebago van at home games. It was the first use of a portable X-ray unit by an NFL team. The practice also provided field X-rays for employees of the Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. and the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. during the peak asbestos exposure period, and was at Homewood Field in 1984 when U.S. Lacrosse hosted the World Lacrosse Games at Hopkins.