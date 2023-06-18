Richard ‘Dick’ Rhoda – pharmacist, sales representative and former sports coach – dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Richard “Dick” Rhoda — a retired pharmacist, drug manufacturer’s sales representative and former sports coach — died of respiratory failure June 12 at Stella Maris Long Term Care in Timonium. He was 92.

Born in Shillington, Pennsylvania, he was the son of William “Wit” Rhoda, a textile mill worker, and Kathryn Long, a hospital administrator.

“My father had a Huck Finn childhood,” said his son, Jeff Rhoda. “He hunted with his father and trapped muskrats before school and then sold them for 10 cents each.”

While attending Shillington High School, Mr. Rhoda played varsity football, basketball, swam and ran track.

“A classmate, [later the prolific author] John Updike, would stop by his family home with his father to help count the concession stand proceeds after games,” Jeff said.

During World War II Mr. Rhoda was a civil defense courier for Shillington.

After attending Albright College, Mr. Rhoda enrolled at Philadelphia Pharmaceutical, later Philadelphia College of the Sciences, where he received his degree in pharmacy. He was a licensed pharmacist in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

He was the starting point guard on his college’s basketball team.

“My father loved telling stories of his weekend road trips to New York City,” said his son. “He stretched his money and was able to visit nightclubs and was able to see Perry Como perform. They had one drink and nursed it all night.”

Mr. Rhoda worked summers at Camp Karamac in the Poconos. It functioned as a singles resort. There he met his future wife, Philadelphia resident Irene McLaughlin, who was also a camp worker.

They were married August 8, 1953.

At the end of of the Korean War, Mr. Rhoda was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He and his wife lived in nearby Vine Grove.

After leaving the military he moved to Norfolk, Virginia, and ran the pharmacy at a Peoples Drug store operation in Great Bridge, in what was then rural Virginia.

He coached football for 10- and 11-year-olds at the Community League of Norfolk.

“In an era of widespread segregation, my father encouraged Black children to play on his otherwise all-white team,” Jeff said. “He also met with their parents weekly to assure there were no issues.”

After joining Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals in 1965, Mr. Rhoda moved to Timonium — and lived on Eastridge Road for more than 50 years. He handled sales with the University of Maryland Medical Center, Johns Hopkins, Union Memorial and Saint Agnes hospitals.

He and his wife became fans of University of Maryland teams, becoming members of the Terrapin Club for decades and tailgated at the old Byrd Stadium. They carried picnic baskets and met their friends on game days.

He also led family gatherings to Ocean City.

After retiring in 1995, Mr. Rhoda and his wife spent winters in Key Colony Beach on the Florida Keys. They fished, played tennis and welcomed guests. Mr. Rhoda ran the Key Colony Beach Day parade and was the president of his condo association.

“The condo was in the Florida Keys and took damage during hurricanes. It was a chore for for my father to manage the reconstruction. He loved organizing and coordinating,” Jeff said.

Mr. Rhoda and his wife were regulars at Tio Pepe’s, Velleggia’s and Liberatori’s. He played tennis competitively until he was 88 years old. He was a member of the Towson Racket Club as well as Hillendale Country Club.

The couple was featured in a 2016 Baltimore Sun story about the Dutch Market in Cockeysville. They had a standing lunch date each Thursday.

“My father grew up in Amish country and enjoyed his scrapple and shoofly pie,” his son said. “My parents rarely missed a happy hour at the end of the day. My father had a daily cigar.”

“Friends called my parents the ‘Norman Rockwells’ for their traditional family values and decades long love affair,” Jeff said.

Mr. Rhoda is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irene McLaughlin, a retired Baltimore County Library administrator; two sons, Rich Rhoda of Centerville, Ohio, and Jeff Rhoda of Baltimore; a daughter, Sharon Hovde of Madison, Wisconsin; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A life celebration will be held August 8 on the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary. A locale has not been announced.