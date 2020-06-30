Richard H. Rapuano, Under Armour logistician, dies

In addition to his wife of 27 years, Mr. Rapuano is survived by a son, Nathaniel “Nate” Rapuano of Ruxton, a real estate developer; two daughters, Abigail “Abby” Rapuano of Ruxton, who is a senior at Sewanee, the University of the South, and Lilly Rapuano, also of Ruxton who is a senior at Roland Park Country School; his mother, Catherine Durand-Viel Rapuano of Wycoff, New Jersey; three brothers, Kenneth Rapuano of Falls Church, Virginia, Christopher Rapuano of Narberth, Pennsylvania; and David Rapuano of Moorestown, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. His father died earlier this year.