xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Richard H. Rapuano, Under Armour logistician, dies

Frederick N. Rasmussen
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 30, 2020 5:38 PM
Richard H. Rapuano worked at Under Armour’s Tide Point headquarters where he was involved with planning, distribution and other essential logistics.
Richard H. Rapuano worked at Under Armour’s Tide Point headquarters where he was involved with planning, distribution and other essential logistics.

Richard H. Rapuano, an Under Armour logistician who earlier had worked for Stanley Black & Decker, died June 23 of a cardiac arrest at his Ruxton home. He was 56.

Richard Henri Rapuano, son of Dr. J. Alfred Rapuano, a dentist, and his wife, Catherine Durand-Viel Rapuano, a homemaker, was born and raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Mr. Rapuano was a 1982 graduate of Ridgewood High School, where he had been captain of the varsity football team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1986 in international relations from Brown University and a master’s degree in business in 1983 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He was working in New York City as an investment banker for Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette when he met and fell in love with the former Lisa O’Dell, also an investment banker.
Advertisement

They married in 1993 and then moved to Baltimore when Mr. Rapuano took a job as a production manager at what became Stanley Black & Decker. During his 17-year career with the Towson firm, he launched the cordless product line for DeWalt, managed key channel relationships with Home Depot and Lowe’s, and finally was a key executive overseeing the firm’s global supply chain.

Jerome J. Coller, internist and physician’s physician, dies »

For the last four years, Mr. Rapuano worked at Under Armour’s Tide Point headquarters as a logistician involved with planning, distribution and other essential logistics.

Mr. Rapuano enjoyed home renovation projects, being physically fit, watching romantic comedies and listening to Bruce Springsteen recordings. He also was a world traveler and liked visiting his mother’s family in France and Corsica.

An inveterate skier, he liked taking family ski vacations to Park City, Utah, Jackson Hole, Wyoming , Parley’s Park, Utah, and Telluride, Colorado.

He was a communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a celebration-of-life gathering to be held next year are incomplete.

Latest Obituaries

In addition to his wife of 27 years, Mr. Rapuano is survived by a son, Nathaniel “Nate” Rapuano of Ruxton, a real estate developer; two daughters, Abigail “Abby” Rapuano of Ruxton, who is a senior at Sewanee, the University of the South, and Lilly Rapuano, also of Ruxton who is a senior at Roland Park Country School; his mother, Catherine Durand-Viel Rapuano of Wycoff, New Jersey; three brothers, Kenneth Rapuano of Falls Church, Virginia, Christopher Rapuano of Narberth, Pennsylvania; and David Rapuano of Moorestown, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews. His father died earlier this year.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement