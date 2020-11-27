Rev. Richard T. Lawrence, longtime pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church and advocate for the poor and homeless, dies

The Rev. Richard T. Lawrence, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Baltimore’s Jonestown neighborhood, died Thursday at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium. He was 77 and had been suffering from diabetes.
Father Lawrence served the downtown church since the early 1970s until his 2017 retirement.
“He was a brilliant man and his great love for the poor was amazing,” said the Rev. William Watters, former pastor of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. “His work for the poor was his banner.”
Father Lawrence was well known in social justice circles and was often called the caretaker of a homeless encampment around his Front Street church. He was also recalled as a gifted and learned preacher.
In a statement, Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori said, “Throughout the Archdiocese and the City of Baltimore there are so many who mourn the passing of Fr. Dick Lawrence. From our neighbors who are homeless to those who enjoy positions of the highest prominence, he was known for his fierce commitment to living out the Gospel call to love the least among us. May his legacy long be a reminder of the priorities we must keep before us as we strive to bring peace and healing to our City.”
Father Lawrence was an advocate of ending the death penalty in Maryland. He was also supporter of Catholic schools.
He was a graduate of then-Loyola High School at Blakefield and Loyola University Maryland.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at St, Vincent de Paul Church on Front Street in downtown Baltimore.
A full obituary will follow.