Richard A. ‘Rich’ Hensley, a former Social Security Administration deputy press officer and speechwriter, dies

Richard A. “Rich” Hensley was an avid golfer for more than 50 years.

Richard A. “Rich” Hensley, a retired deputy press officer and Social Security Administration speechwriter who was an avid golfer, died of cancer Sept. 25 at his Taneytown home. The former Eldersburg resident was 74.

Richard Allen Hensley, son of Richard Harry Hensley, an electrician, and Dorothy Josephine Hensley, was born in Huntington, West Virginia, and raised in Chesapeake, Ohio, where he graduated from high school.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in 1970 from Ohio University in Athens and a master’s degree in journalism from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, he worked for several newspapers in Michigan and Ohio. He went to work for the SSA in the mid-1970s at its Woodlawn headquarters, where he rose to deputy press secretary and was a speechwriter.

“He retired about a decade ago,” said his wife of nearly 40 years, the former Sandra Lee “Sandi” Covey, who worked in public affairs for the SSA at Woodlawn,where she met her husband.

Mr. Hensley had also hosted a cable TV show for the Toastmasters of Howard County.

An avid golfer for more than 50 years, Mr. Hensley achieved four holes-in-one. He was a member of Turf Valley Country Club, the Freedom Optimist, Carroll Vista Golf Club and the old Wakefield Valley Golf Club.

Mr. Hensley had coached youth sports and had been active with the Boy Scouts.

His pastimes included reading and listening to country music.

Services were Saturday at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home in Sykesville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Daniel Richard Hensley of Catonsville and Timothy Scott Hensley of Berlin in Worcester County; a daughter, Jennifer Marie Hensley of Los Angeles; and a grandson.