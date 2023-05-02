Baltimore native Richard Henry ‘Dick’ Hartlove, self-trained mechanical engineer and HVAC executive, dies

Richard Henry “Dick” Hartlove, a self-trained mechanical engineer who assisted in the construction of the Village of Cross Keys and Scarlett Place during a long career in Baltimore, died at Bridging Life Hospice Care at Sinai Hospital after a fall April 15 at a Hunt Valley parking lot. The Reisterstown resident was 83.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Bertha Marie Newton, a homemaker and restaurant server, and William E. Hartlove Sr., a sheet metal mechanic.

Mr. Hartlove attended Patapsco Neck Elementary School and North Point Junior High School and was a 1957 graduate of Dundalk High School.

He served in the Army as a construction helper in the Corps of Engineers at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He learned mechanical drafting while in the military.

He later joined mechanical engineering firms Broyles & Broyles, Hamilton & Spiegel, AVM Corp. and Monkton Mechanical in the Baltimore-Washington area and Poole & Kent in North Carolina.

Mr. Hartlove worked on heating and air conditioning systems on many area projects, including the Village of Cross Keys on Falls Road, the conversion of the Scarlett Seed Co. building into residences in the Inner Harbor and the Catholic Center on Mulberry Street.

“He was one of the most outgoing persons I’d ever met. He always had a quip, and he could ad-lib easily. He always had a joke ready or a funny story,” said John R. Walchli, a lifelong friend.

In 1994, Mr. Hartlove joined the design-build-manage firm Allen + Shariff Corp. in Columbia.

“When Dick joined us, he was probably the most experienced person in the office. He naturally took a leadership role in all of the projects he worked on,” said William “Bill” Allen, a retired firm co-founder. “As the company grew, he was selected to be on the management team to lead the company and eventually became a vice president and stockholder.

Richard Henry “Dick” Hartlove filled his basement workshop with woodworking and construction equipment. (Handout / HANDOUT)

“He was a wonderful mentor to all the young engineers, designers and drafters in the office. He explained patiently how HVAC and plumbing systems were designed and why.

“He was also the company problem solver. He would often be sent in to represent us whenever the construction hit some difficulty, as it invariably does,” Mr. Allen said.

Mr. Hartlove was known for having a natural rapport with contractors.

“He had lots of stories and knew everyone in town. He stayed with the company through all its up and downs for 24 years,” Mr. Allen said.

Mr. Hartlove worked on office buildings in Columbia, the Baltimore Visitors Center on Light Street and The Wharf on Maine Avenue in Washington, D.C.

He also designed and oversaw the construction of an addition to his Reisterstown home.

He filled his basement workshop with dozens of tools, gadgets, large saws and other woodworking and construction equipment.

“He used it all with abandon,” said his wife, Regina Graham Hartlove. “He had a tenacious work ethic and was a storyteller. He was genial, quick-witted and good-natured.”

Mr. Hartlove enjoyed playing golf and was a Scotch drinker. After years of drinking Johnnie Walker, he acquired a taste for Balvenie, another brand of Scotch.

“Dick was laid-back when it came to entertaining people. He loved Baltimore and Dundalk. He knew Baltimore history inside and out, and he was so proud to be from Dundalk. When people teased him about Dundalk, it really raised the hair on his back,” said his sister-in-law, Kathleen Graham.

An Orioles and Ravens fan, he was an avid reader of American history, was a model train enthusiast and had a spot in his heart for the many beagles he and his wife rescued and raised.

Mr. Hartlove was a member of the Western Maryland Railway Historical Society, the Engineering Society of Baltimore, the Dundalk American Legion Post and the Optimist clubs of Reisterstown-Owings Mills and Dundalk.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Regina Graham Hartlove, a retired Baltimore County Schools teacher; two daughters, Jacqueline Hartlove Crandell and Arlene Hartlove Barry, both of Dundalk; and two granddaughters. He is also survived by his former wife, the mother of his children, Josephine Tallon Swagger.

Services were held April 24 at the Eline Funeral Home in Reisterstown.