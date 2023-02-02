Richard K. ‘Dick’ Dods, retired executive and member of the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, dies

Richard K. “Dick” Dods, a retired Koppers Co. executive and active church member who was elected to the Maryland Senior Hall of Fame, died Jan. 23 of complications from dementia at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. The Timonium resident was 88.

“I remember Dick mostly because he always listened to what you had to say, and I thought he did that because I was pastor, but he did that to everyone. He loved people,” said the Rev. Dr. Chris Gobrecht, pastor of Timonium United Methodist Church. “He was a guy who just radiated out to people and made you feel more alive.”

Richard K. “Dick” Dods was a bass singer and longtime member of the Chorus of the Chesapeake. (Handout / HANDOUT)

Bill Day, a brother-in-law, knew Mr. Dods for 60 years.

“As a person, Dick was one special guy. Whenever he took on something, whether it was his church, volunteerism, the Chorus of the Chesapeake or any other job, he gave 100%,” Mr. Day said. “When he was the unofficial custodian at his church, he never wanted any compensation. That’s how he approached everything.

“I don’t have a biological brother, but I consider Dick my brother and role model. I’ve known him since I was 15 and I’ll be 75 next month.”

Richard King Dods, son of Robert Dods and Henrietta Dods, was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and was raised by his grandmother.

Mr. Dods was a 1952 graduate of Sewickley High School, where during his teenage years he worked in an ice cream shop and a drugstore, which initially influenced him to pursue a pharmacy degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He later changed majors and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1956 in business.

He served in the Army in the mid-1950s as a lieutenant. He moved to Baltimore in 1958 and went to work for Koppers and then its successor, Kaydon, from which he retired in 1999.

“He worked there for more than 40 years and never missed a day’s work,” said his daughter, Lynn E. Dods-Liming of Nottingham.

In his retirement, Mr. Dods volunteered as a custodian at Timonium United Methodist Church, where he had been a longtime congregant, choir member and kitchen manager.

Mr. Dods also volunteered with the church’s food bank.

Three days a week, he’d go to the Mars market and collect culled food, which he delivered to food banks, the Assistance Center of Towson Churches, where he had served on its board, and the historic Sharp Street United Methodist Church in downtown Baltimore.

“He picked up food for the food bank and cleaned the church,” the Rev. Dr. Gobrecht said. “He turned out the lights at night and we named our security system after him until we purchased an electronic one.”

A bass singer who had a love for barbershop harmony, Mr. Dods became a longtime member of the Chorus of the Chesapeake, where he was a member of the board and president.

“Dick joined in 1980 and I joined the following year, and he did so many jobs for the chorus. He was treasurer, membership vice president, chorus manager and president five different years,” Mr. Day said. “I did it for two years and that was plenty. When he took on a job, he did what needed to be done and never looked for accolades.”

During Mr. Dods’ time, the chorus participated in international championships.

“We went to Denver in 2007, Nashville in 2008, Philadelphia in 2010 and to Toronto in 2013,” Mr. Day recalled. “Dick was well loved and respected by the guys in the chorus.”

He had also been the Mid-Atlantic District’s Barbershopper of the Year, family members said.

Two of Mr. Dods’ favorite songs were “God Bless America,” and “Auld Lang Syne.” “He loved anything that was patriotic,” his daughter said.

He also served for two decades on the executive board of the Dundalk Recreation Council, where he successfully lobbied for repairs to be made at the old North Point Junior High School, which, when completed, allowed the Chorus of the Chesapeake and a local theater group to use the facility as a rehearsal hall.

Mr. Dods’ numerous activities earned him the reputation of “Dick’ll do it,” and in 2012 he was inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

He was married for 63 years to the former Nancy Gibson, who managed the Pell Grant office at Towson University.

He was an avid University of Maryland Terps basketball fan and season ticket holder.

Services were held Saturday at his church.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Dods is survived by a son, Craig R. Dods of Richmond, Virginia, and three granddaughters.