Richard Burt, former hospital finance director and lacrosse player and coach, dies

Richard Burt, a retired hospital accountant and lacrosse coach, died of a digestive condition June 12 at his Stoneleigh home in Baltimore County. He was 87.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Northwood, he was the son of Chaney Burt and his wife, Helen T. Johnson. He attended City College and St. Paul’s School for Boys, where he played lacrosse. He served in the Army in Korea from 1952 to 1954.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he also played lacrosse. He later became a certified public accountant.

Mr. Burt became the director of finance at the Department of Surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center before retiring.

Active in sports — he played club lacrosse after leaving the University of Maryland — Mr. Burt coached lacrosse for the Towson Recreation Council. His Markland C. Kelly Post midget team won the 1979 Maryland championship. He also attended his sons’ games and ran a lacrosse retail store in Philadelphia for a number of years after his retirement.

He was also a past president of the Rodgers Forge Elementary and Dumbarton Middle School Parent Teacher Associations.

A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 740 N. Calvert St., where he was a member.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Aurelia Thomas, an education consultant for the Jesuit fathers; two sons, David Burt of Pasadena and Thomas Burt of Philadelphia; and four grandchildren.

