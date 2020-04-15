Thomas J. Doud Jr., retired real estate lawyer, dies

Thomas J. Doud Jr., a retired Baltimore lawyer and naval veteran, died April 8 of emphysema at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. The Mays Chapel resident was 85.
Thomas Jefferson Doud Jr., son of Thomas J. Doud, an accountant, and his wife, Lillian Marguerite Croswell, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on East 29th Street.
After graduating in 1952 from Loyola Blakefield, Mr. Doud earned a bachelor’s degree in 1956 from what is now Loyola University Maryland.
Commissioned into the Navy, he served as a lieutenant aboard the destroyer USS Bache until being discharged in 1959.
A 1964 graduate of the University of Baltimore Law School, Mr. Doud was admitted to the Maryland State Bar Association that year, From 1971 until 2003 when he retired, he practiced real estate law for Gordon Feinblatt LLC.
“Tom’s many lifelong friends and countless business associates remember him as a fair, witty, loving and true gentleman,” wrote a son, Matthew J. Doud of Cockeysville, in an email profile of his father.
A lifelong lacrosse fan, the elder Mr. Doud enjoyed spending afternoons with his former Blakefield classmates, who called him “Mouse,” taking in games, family members said. He also liked playing bridge, playing tennis, sailing and eating steamed crabs with family and friends.
His wife of 47 years, the former Susan Garson, died in 2013.
He was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cockeysville.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a memorial Mass to be held this summer are incomplete.
In addition to his son, Mr. Doud is survived by another son, Thomas J. Doud III of Baldwin; a daughter, Amanda Doud Blanche of Greer, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.