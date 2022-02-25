Renata Helga Ramsburg, a skilled baker who was active in Baltimore’s German community, dies at 99

Renata Helga Ramsburg, a German-born World War II bride who established herself as a hardworking mainstay of Baltimore’s Zion Lutheran Church and its annual sour beef dinners, died of heart failure Feb. 14 at Northwest Hospital Center. The longtime Reisterstown resident was 99.
Born in Auerbach, Germany, in a territory that became East Germany, she was the daughter of Max Poley, a lacemaker and baker, and his wife, Martha Roscher.
The Nazi government separated her from her parents and assigned them work duties during World War II.
“She was an amazing woman. She said, ‘Worrying will not help.’ When there was a situation she could not change, she went along. She did say that it was up to yourself to make the best personal decisions,” said her daughter, also named Renata Ramsburg.
Mrs. Ramsburg recalled surviving an air raid and firebombing on her home in Duesseldorf during World War II.
“Her sister’s hair caught fire and my mother ran her to a well and applied water,” her daughter said.
After the end of hostilities, she took a job in an American Army mess hall in Frankfurt where she felt she would find kind GIs and a source of food.
There she met her future husband, a Frederick County farmer, William “Bill” Ramsburg, a truck driver who ran supplies to the front line at the Battle of Remagen.
“My mother just fell for him,” said her daughter. “They married in Frankfurt and she flew to the U.S. on a DC-3 with an infant baby girl in her lap. She cried all the way, she was so scared,” her daughter said. “When she arrived, she was in shock, not knowing anyone in Frederick County and moving to a farm that was fairly primitive and had no inside toilets.”
She attended a carnival near the farm with her husband and thanks to a random health screening, learned she had tuberculosis and recovered in the early 1950s at Mount Wilson State Hospital.
She told her friends she considered herself lucky because her father and sister died of the condition in Germany.
She worked alongside her husband, who built homes in Baltimore County near Reisterstown.
To get money for a down payment on their first home, she spent her weekends installing hardwood floors with him.
She learned English, worked as a real estate agent in Reisterstown and managed a charity consignment shop for Women’s American ORT.
She longed for ties to Germany and soon joined downtown Baltimore’s Zion Lutheran Church, where services were held in German. She also became an enthusiastic participant in the postwar German community in Baltimore. She was president of the church’s Ladies Aid for many years.
She and her friends staged the annual sour beef and dumpling dinners for decades.
“It’s a terrible job,” she said in a 1988 Sun story. ”We have 104 members in the Ladies Aid. Anybody not in a nursing home is helping. A lot of young people help and take off from their jobs. Men come and handle the meat and gravy. We prepare for 650.”
Growing up in a family of accomplished bakers, she brought her chocolate cakes to the church events.
“Her German cakes were avidly sought out at the church’s bake sales so much I resorted to selling them by the piece to satisfy the most customers,” her daughter said. “The cake was made of dense chocolate layers with whipped cream, cherries and kirschwasser.”
She also provided Black Forest cakes to The Grill at Harryman House, a landmark Reisterstown property. She and her husband purchased the property in the 1960s and raised their family there before it became a restaurant.
When choral groups and bands toured Baltimore from Germany, she hosted members in her home. The choristers became lifelong friends, and she and her husband visited them on their trips to Germany.
Mrs. Ramsburg retained contact with her family in Dresden and witnessed the deprivations of communism and subsequent renaissance after reunification.
She was an avid dancer, a member of the Baltimore Kickers and the Edelweiss Club. She and her husband were regulars at Blob’s Park.
Having established a circle of friends, she attended social events related to the German community into her 90s. She showed off her polka skills, despite a hip replacement at age 89.
She became well known and celebrated her birthday annually at the Zion Church Sour Beef Dinner in the church parish hall, known as the Adlersaal.
“She sang along with the Heidi and Heimat Echo Band. She epitomized Gemütlichkeit [the feeling of coziness and warmth],” her daughter said.
The dancing events ended with her and her friends singing, “God Bless America.”
A life celebration will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Harryman House at 340 Main St. in Reisterstown.
Survivors include two daughters, Renata Ramsburg of Roland Park and Alexandra Ramsburg Kirk of Cody, Wyoming; a son, Kenneth Ramsburg of Reisterstown; a brother, Egon Poley of Calgary, Alberta; and three great-grandchildren. Her husband of 56 years, a contractor, died in 2002.