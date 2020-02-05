Regina K. “Betty” Schultz, a retired registered nurse, died Thursday, Jan. 30, from complications of a stroke at Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Parkville resident was 96.
The former Regina Keagle – she never used her first name – the daughter of Aloysius Marvin Keagle, a Continental Can Co. clerk, and his wife, Helen Keagle, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on East Payson Street.
After graduating from Mount St. Agnes High School in Mount Washington, she earned her nursing degree in 1944 from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She subsequently worked as a nurse at what is now Mercy Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Union Memorial, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, as a staff and private duty nurse, and as the campus nurse in Towson University’s Student Health Center.
At her 1993 retirement, she was on the staff of Keswick Multi-Care Center in Roland Park.
She met her future husband, M. Beach Schultz on a blind date, and married him in 1947 on New Year’s Eve. They later settled in a home on Regester Avenue in Rodgers Forge where they lived for more than 50 years and raised four children.
Mrs. Schultz enjoyed traveling across country to attend swim meets with her husband who was a Maryland Senior Olympian and Maryland Masters swimmer who was an Olympic breast stroker, family members said.
A blithe spirit who was described by a daughter, Ann L. Schultz of Reno, Nevada, as a “very fun and colorful character,” who was known as being a notorious prankster.
Mrs. Schultz was known for encouraging her six grandchildren to read great literature, to pursue academic achievements and to experience the “most simple pleasures of life,” her daughter wrote in an email biographical profile of her mother.
Mrs. Schultz was fond of imparting her “Five P’s” of wisdom to her children and grandchildren: “Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.”
Her husband, who was a Carpet Land salesman in Towson, died in 1993.
In 2002, she moved to the Oak Crest Retirement Village in Parkville where she immersed herself in the life of the retirement community. She enjoyed visiting her Oak Crest longtime friends and Catholic Community family, “although she was known to tolerate many Protestants,” her daughter wrote.
She liked wearing “sparkly” baseball caps that matched her outfits and “spreading good cheer and trivia knowledge across the campus,” Ms. Schultz wrote. “Betty was known by many for seeing the positive in any situation and sharing a joke with you whether you knew her or not.”
Mrs. Schultz was a communicant of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Rodgers Forge.
The time for a memorial Mass that will be offered March 19 in the chapel at Oak Crest Village has not been set, according to Ms. Schultz.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Schultz is survived by Thomas Schultz of Tampa, Florida; another daughter, Margaret M. “Peggy” Richey of Lincoln, New Mexico; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Another son, Matthew B. Schultz Jr., died in 1998.