Rebecca L. Ward, retired clinical social worker who loved to travel, dies

Rebecca L. Ward, a retired clinical social worker and a world traveler, died of cancer Saturday at Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Brooklandville resident was 75.
The former Rebecca Linda Bronstein, daughter of Julius Bronstein, an attorney, and his wife, Norman Bronstein, a Social Security Administration worker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Milford Mill.
After graduating from Milford Mill High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1968 from what is now Towson University. She taught kindergarten until obtaining a master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She also completed a two-year course earlier this year at the Johns Hopkins University where she was awarded a certificate on aging.
She was a licensed clinical social worker and maintained a private practice for more than 30 years until retiring last year.
Ms. Ward, who was filled with wanderlust and a sense of adventure, enjoyed traveling to offbeat destinations such as Tunisia, Mongolia, Mali and Uzbekistan while immersing herself in the culture, history and people.
“She enjoyed walking, especially on trails with her trusty Fitbit, researching new places to travel to, and most of all, spending time with family and friends,” said her daughter, Karen M. Sheehan of Lutherville.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lemmon Funeral Home at 10 W. Padonia Road in Timonium.
In addition to her daughter, Ms. Ward is survived by her life partner, Stuart Arthur of Brooklandville; a sister, Susan Dunleavy of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and two grandchildren.