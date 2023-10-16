Raymond ‘Ray’ Loomis, owner of Loomis Printing Co. and Baltimore Museum of Industry volunteer, dies

Raymond "Ray" Loomis sits in front of fellow volunteer Steve Cole at a Linotype machine at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. (Baltimore Museum of Industry/Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Museum of Industry.)

Raymond “Ray” Loomis, a printing expert and longtime volunteer at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, died of pneumonia Sept. 10 at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. He was 94.

Mr. Loomis was born in Baltimore to George Loomis, a plumber, and Anne Loomis, a homemaker. He had three stepbrothers and two sisters.

Mr. Loomis graduated in 1947 from what’s now known as Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical School, where he learned how to operate a Linotype printing machine. After graduation, he worked in printing shops in various roles, which included stints at The Sun and the now-defunct News American.

He went on to own a print shop, the Loomis Printing Co., for about 15 years. Mr. Loomis became a weekend volunteer at the Baltimore Museum of Industry in 1981 and retired from the role in 2019.

“He was a lot of fun to work with,” Steve Cole, a volunteer colleague at the museum, said. “[He was] very personable, very good sense of humor. Didn’t take things too seriously. Just was a very generous being.”

Mr. Loomis spent every Saturday at the museum showing people how the Linotype and printing presses worked. Linotype machines 19th century devices, revolutionized the printing industry. Mr. Loomis was popular among visitors, with some sending him fan mail.

“Ray graced the museum’s print shop for years, engaging visitors with his experience, knowledge, and charming personality,” Anita Kassof, the museum’s executive director, said in an email. “The museum was privileged to have him onsite each week running the Linotype and printing presses. He is dearly missed.”

Mr. Loomis was featured in the 2012 documentary “Linotype: The Film.” In it, he and other experts on the machine discussed their experiences with the technology, its origins and its impact on the printing industry.

He married Betty Rose Mueller in 1950. In 1953, the couple settled in a house off Saratoga Avenue in Halethorpe, where they resided for the rest of their lives.

The couple had four children, including Roseann Loomis Burkhardt.

Mrs. Burkhardt said her father was a religious man who was personable and entertaining. He attended the First Baptist Church of Baltimore for several years, she said.

“He really could turn on the charm,” she said. “[He] really could if he wanted to. He was very charming.”

Mr. Loomis was known for his work ethic, a trait Mrs. Burkhardt says her father passed on to his children.

“He loved a routine in his elderly years,” she said. “He took care of himself.”

A lover of music, he would burn CDs for people as gifts. He began to paint with oils in his later years. Mrs. Burkhardt said her father gave each of his grandchildren a painting.

Mr. Loomis and his wife donated their bodies to the Maryland Anatomy Board, his daughter said.

“They were very thrilled about it,” Mrs. Burkhardt said. "My mother would say that she felt like that after she was gone, she was still doing something to help people if their bodies were used either in education or research.”

Plans for a memorial service are incomplete.

In addition to his daughter, Mr. Loomis is survived by three sons, Raymond Loomis II, Roy Loomis and Ronald Loomis; a sister, Dorothy Stolzenbach; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Loomis was preceded in death by his wife.