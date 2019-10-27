In this Sept. 30, 2006, photo provided by Mark C. Jenkins, is Ray Jenkins, right, and his daughter, Nancy Chafin, at her wedding in Richmond, Va. Ray Jenkins, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked as a special assistant for press affairs in President Jimmy Carter's administration, has died at age 89. Jenkins' son Mark Jenkins says his father died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home in Baltimore from congestive heart failure. (Mark C. Jenkins via AP) (Courtesy Mark C. Jenkins/AP)