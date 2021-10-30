Raoul Middleman, famed Baltimore painter and longtime MICA instructor, dies at 86

Raoul Middleman, a renowned and prolific Baltimore painter whose work is included in the collections of some of the nation’s best-known museums and who taught for decades at the Maryland Institute College of Art, died around midnight Friday. The Baltimore native and longtime Mount Vernon resident was 86.
Ben Middleman said his father “died very peacefully.” He wasn’t sure of the cause of death but said his father had been battling pancreatic cancer for the past several months.
“He had a good life,” Ben Middleman said. “He lived longer than he ever expected and he enjoyed it.”
Middleman, widely viewed as one of Baltimore’s most important contemporary artists, first joined the faculty at MICA in 1961 and shaped generations of students during his nearly six decades of teaching. A passionate and energetic artist, Middleman produced thousands of paintings during his life.
“He was great, he was a lot of fun to hang out with,” Ben Middleman, his son, said Saturday. “He was very dedicated to painting. That was his life, really; it revolved around that. He would paint every single day of his life, right up to the very end. ... He got to do what he loved.”
Born in Baltimore in 1935, Middleman grew up in the Ashburton neighborhood. He developed a fascination with horses, spending much time around Pimlico Race Course and even working briefly as a cowboy in the 1950s after earning a degree from the Johns Hopkins University, according to an article in The Baltimore Sun profiling a 2015 exhibition of Middleman’s self-portraits at MICA.
Middleman attended Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Skowhegan and The Brooklyn Museum Art School before returning to Baltimore, where he was hired at MICA shortly after arriving and continued to teach for nearly 60 years before recently retiring.
Middleman referred to himself and his energetic, even frantic, style of painting as an “impatientist” and practitioner of “impatientality” in a 2020 interview with The Sun’s Dan Rodricks. The New York Times once referred to his style as “expressionistic in a hurly-burly way that suggests a rather Whitmanesque personality.”
Painting for months from his 19th-story home studio during the pandemic hadn’t worn the views of Baltimore from his windows down to boredom, he told Rodricks.
“Baltimore skies are fantastic. Summer storms, lightning, the sunsets,” Middleman said. “There’s always a surprise, and when you paint there’s always a discovery. Your identity is always shifting, and nature is always shifting, changing tangentially to a prism of varying insights.”
Middleman met his wife, Ruth Channing, a painter and printmaker, in Paris in 1969 while he was on sabbatical.
“I sometimes think that if Raoul hasn’t painted something, it doesn’t really exist for him,” she told The Sun in 2015. “He loves the act of painting more than the finished work.”
In addition to his wife, Middleman is survived by three children, Ben Middleman and Nathaniel Middleman of Baltimore and Raphael Middleman of Ventura, California, as well as five grandchildren.