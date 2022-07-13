Randall L. ‘Randy’ Schrickel, a senior software engineer and avid Ohio State football fan, dies

Randall L. “Randy” Schrickel designed software that helped provide relief to patients who suffered from chronic pain.

Randall L. “Randy” Schrickel, a senior software engineer who was a lifelong avid Ohio State University football fan, died of anaplastic thyroid cancer May 19 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. The Annapolis resident was 58.

Randall Lewis Schrickel, son of Edward Lewis “Ned” Schrickel, a Y&O Coal Co. miner, and Dorothy Schrickel, a homemaker, was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, and raised in Cadiz, Ohio.

After graduating from Cadiz High School in 1981, he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1985 from the Ohio State University, and a master’s degree in the discipline in 1990 from the Johns Hopkins University.

At his death, Mr. Schrickel, who had not retired, was a senior software engineer in the Annapolis office of Area 1 Security, a Redwood City, California, based company. As a freelance project for a Johns Hopkins physician, he had designed the Neurosurgical Stimulator System software that helped provide relief to patients who suffered from chronic pain.

Mr. Schrickel, who had been a longtime Ohio State football fan, enjoyed weightlifting and kayaked on the Severn River. His favorite foods were pizza and ice cream. “He never met a vegetable he actually liked,” family members said.

He also enjoyed sipping a cold beer and bourbon, and attending concerts at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis.

Mr. Schrickel’s wish was that in lieu of a memorial service, a party be held at a local pub to celebrate his life. A private gathering will be held July 19.

Mr. Schrickel is survived by two daughters, Samantha Schrickel of Annapolis and Jackson Schrickel of Bloomington, Illinois; his mother, Dorothy Schrickel of Cadiz, Ohio; a brother, Bill Schrickel of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, Joni Elson of North Canton, Ohio, and Lori Hogrefe of Archbold, Ohio; a stepson, Logan Schwebel of Silver Spring; and his domestic partner of 15 years, Cathy Calliotte of Annapolis, who is a marketing director. His marriage to the former Melissa Patterson ended in divorce.