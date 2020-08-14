Pien-Chien ‘PC’ Huang, a molecular biologist who taught at Johns Hopkins for 54 years, dies

“I would blunder into a trap, and I would try to figure a way out, and I couldn’t,” Suber Huang recalled, adding that his father made the same offer to his grandchildren. “So he allowed me to flip the board around, and I was now playing from his strong position. And he would show how there was a way out. So inevitably, I would get reversed again, and he would say, ‘You can turn it around two more times if you want to.’ It was always a struggle to find a way out. … But in the end, he would kick our ass most of the time.”