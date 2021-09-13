Phyllis S. Yingling, educator, dies

Phyllis S. Yingling, who spent more than two decades teaching deaf and hard of hearing students, died Aug. 30 from congestive heart failure at the Charlestown retirement community. She was 90.
The former Phyllis Marie Stuckey, daughter of Carlton Bennett Stuckey, a businessman, and his wife, Virginia DeHaven Stuckey, an educator, was born and raised in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
After graduating from Martinsburg High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1954 from Shepherd College, now Shepherd University, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and in 1979 obtained a master’s degree in education of the deaf from McDaniel College.
Mrs. Yingling began teaching the deaf and hard of hearing in 1971 in Prince George’s County Public Schools, and from 1973 to 1986, taught in Baltimore area public schools. She spent the last six years of her career at Parkville High School until retiring in 1992.
In 1954, she married the Rev. Lewis Carroll Yingling Jr., a United Methodist Church minister whom she earlier had met at a Methodist youth conference, and for years the couple lived on Cedarwood Road in Catonsville when her husband pastored Catonsville United Methodist Church. She assisted her husband, who died in 2014, in his pastoral work at parishes throughout the Baltimore-Washington region.
During the 1970s, Mrs. Yingling became active in the women’s and peace movements and was an active member for 40 years of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, serving as co-chair and founder of the Catonsville chapter in 1995. She also served as president of the U.S. section from 1999 to 2002. She also had been a docent for 27 years of the Maryland Historical Society.
Throughout her life, she wrote and published poetry, short stories and children’s books, and for 72 years maintained a friendship with Diane Brace, a British pen pal, that resulted in their two families maintaining a trans-Atlantic friendship.
She and her husband were inveterate world travelers and when she was 79, the couple walked the 84-mile Hadrian’s Wall Path that goes from Wallsend, on the east coast of England to Bowness-on-Solway on the country’s west coast. They also completed the Canterbury Walk, also in England, and hiked through the Napa Valley vineyards and in Provence in southern France.
The couple enjoyed relaxing at a vacation home they built on Cacpon Mountain near Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and sailing the Chesapeake Bay aboard their sailboat, Kairos.
An accomplished artist who worked in oils and watercolors, Mrs. Yingling painted landscapes and still lifes. She also painted scenes from her travels, which she copied from photographs, said her daughter, Deborah Beth Yingling of Falls Church, Virginia. She also enjoyed singing and attending the theater and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concerts with friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Angels at Charlestown, 711 Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Yingling is survived by her son, Lewis C. “Chip” Yingling III of Unityville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.