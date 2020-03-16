Phyllis A. Keehan, retired Bon Secours registered nurse and volunteer, dies

Phyllis A. Keehan, a retired registered nurse and volunteer, died Saturday of complications from colon cancer at her Oak Crest Village retirement community home in Parkville. The former Lutherville resident was 76.
The former Phyllis Ann Nelson, daughter of James Nelson, a Baltimore Transit Co. streetcar motorman, and his wife, Josephine Nelson, a homemaker and child care giver, was born in Baltimore and raised on Gist Avenue in the city’s Pimlico neighborhood.
A Forest Park High School graduate, she earned her nursing degree from the Bon Secours Hospital School of Nursing, where she worked for the next 45 years until retiring in 2010. She then returned to Bon Secours where she managed its wound care clinic until retiring for a second time in 2015.
The former longtime resident of Margate Road in Lutherville who moved to Oak Crest Village last month, was a volunteer at Beans & Bread Soup Kitchen and was a host minister at her church, Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, in Timonium.
Mrs. Keehan enjoyed bowling, biking and aerobics.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at her church, where she had been a longtime communicant.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, M. Patrick Keehan, a retired attorney; two sons, Michael Timothy “Tim” Keehan of Bel Air and Sean Patrick “Pat” Keehan of North Baltimore; a daughter, Lori Marie Perkins of Davidsonville; and seven grandchildren.